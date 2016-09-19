Woman holds up dairy, returns to buy milk three days later

CCTV CCTV footage showing the female who held dairy owner Hetal Shastri and his worker Neha Chaudhary at gunpoint on Friday. The same woman apparently came back into the shop on Monday morning to buy some milk.

Neha Chaudhary hoped she would never have to see the face of the woman who held her at gun point on Friday ever again.

Her wish was short lived after the woman who robbed the Taradale Road dairy apparently returned on Monday morning to buy some milk.

Chaudhary and dairy owner Hetal Shastri were working at the shop last week when three robbers stormed in.

TOMMY LIVINGSTON/FAIRFAX NZ Hetal Shastri, right, and Neha Chaudhary who were held up at gun point on Friday evening at the League Park Superette in Taradale.

One of the assailants was an armed woman who pointed a gun at Chaudhary and ordered her to open the til.

"She had a gun. I stood there and shouted. She came towards me fast, she pointed the gun at Hatal. She said, 'Give me cash'. I was very scared, I was crying."

When a customer came into the shop the three stormed out, taking with them over $900 in cash and $1000 worth of cigarettes.

Since then, Chaudhary hasn't been able to erase the terrifying moments from her mind.

She was convinced a woman who came into buy some milk on Monday morning was the same woman who had pointed a gun at her three days prior.

"I am sure it was her. I was very scared. She came in with two girls. She bought milk and hand cream," she said.

"I just raised my eyebrows and served them."

Even though the woman who robbed the store had covered her face, Chaudhary was certain Monday's milk buyer was the same person based on her facial features and eyes.

After the woman left she asked two customers to stay with her in the shop for protection until the store owner arrived.

"When I close my eyes, I can see it all playing out again.

"Then she came in. This means they may come again. I am always alone here."

Shop owner Hetal Shastri had seen the footage of the alleged robber, but could not say for certain it was the same woman who had held a gun at him.

"​Neha is sure it is her. I can't really see her face. We will ring the police and give them the information so it can help further the investigation."

A recent spate of robberies in the area had already put Shastri on high alert before Friday's incident.

"We knew it was going to happen. Even if you are mentally prepared, when someone comes and points a gun at you it is a completely different story.

"It is so scary. I can't explain it in words."

Detective Wayne Steed, of the Hawke's Bay CIB, said no arrest had been made in relation to the robbery.

Police were looking at the CCTV footage to determine if the milk buyer and thief were the same person.

"It would not be unheard of for a criminal to return to the scene of the crime," he said.

