Police are confident the correct guidelines were followed during a high-speed chase that passed through school zones during peak traffic last week.

The incident was one of three notable pursuits in Christchurch over four days, including a seven-car chase through Christchurch's eastern suburbs on Saturday night and a Brougham St motorist spotted travelling on the wrong side of the road a couple of hours later.

The first incident began in Amberley, North Canterbury, and ended more than 50 kilometres away in Cob Cres, in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston, on Thursday morning.

Amanda Chapman was waiting to turn right off Main North Rd, near Woodend School, when the speeding motorist scraped past her car, causing damage to its right rear panel.

Chapman, who had her two children in the car, thought police should have called off the pursuit.

"There were kids around everywhere, I wouldn't expect a police pursuit around a school at 8.30am," she said.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Al Stewart said "really good guidelines" and training meant the officers involved would likely have halted the pursuit if they thought it necessary.

"The main guideline behind it is no duty is so important that it places the safety of the public, police staff or the driver we're trying to stop at risk," he said.

"Just general traffic going past schools is one thing we're always aware of, so when it comes to our own business it's certainly something we would take into account."

Stewart said there had not been a spike in police chases in Canterbury recently, despite the three recent incidents, and all pursuits were reviewed to assess whether staff acted according to police policy.

"We look at the original reason for the pursuit, we look at the commentary or the risk assessment the driver, passenger and the communications centre went through during the pursuit, and we obviously look at all those factors like speed, location and traffic."

Inspector Glenn Nalder said a seven-car pursuit about 10.10pm on Saturday followed police policy.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after the pursuit in relation to an aggravated robbery at a dairy on Division St, Riccarton, hours earlier.

"Ordinarily we would have two or sometimes three [police vehicles] involved directly in a pursuit unless it's tactically appropriate to have others," Nalder said.

A video uploaded to Youtube by Matt Robinson, which police believe is of the pursuit, shows multiple police vehicles chasing the fleeing car along a Christchurch street.

One person believed to be involved in the robbery, who was not involved in the pursuit, is still on the run.

Stewart said another chase, shortly after midnight on Saturday in Brougham St, was called off as the driver was travelling on the wrong side of the road, causing too great a risk.

Stewart appealed to motorists to realise the danger they were putting themselves and others in when deciding to flee police, often for much less serious offences.

"We get a lot of drivers who would fail to stop for us because they have basic licensing issues.

"Our message is: Whatever it is, it's not going to be as bad as if they have a serious crash or seriously hurt someone else."

