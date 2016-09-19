No remorse from wood-wielding partner basher

A woman bashed her partner in the head with a nail-studded piece of wood over an argument about a microwave.

Tina Marie Seymour, 48, was sentenced to 14 months in jail when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court by audio-video link from prison on Monday, on a single charge of wounding with intent to injure.

The court heard that Seymour had been drinking at her home in Ngaruawahia on July 19 this year when an argument developed between her and her female partner, which escalated when Seymour told her partner to leave the house.

The other woman went to do so, but attempted to take a microwave oven in the kitchen with her - which Seymour took issue with.

She grabbed what was apparently the nearest implement to use as a weapon, which happened to be an 87-centimetre piece of wood with four nails protruding from it.

Although each of the nails was bent over, it still proved a destructive weapon. The blows Seymour landed gave her victim puncture wounds to the side of her head, her shoulder and elbow.

The injured woman had to be taken to hospital.

In sentencing, Judge Peter Rollo took heed of a pre-sentence report, which stated Seymour had a history of alcohol abuse and a propensity to violence.

The report said Seymour had also allegedly expressed threats to prison staff about further attacking her partner and her partner's family.

"There is no true remorse [expressed] by you for what you have done ... Your attitudes are antisocial and not suggestive of any great rehabilitation."

The maximum penalty for the charge was seven years in prison; however, Rollo said this incident fell towards the lower end of the scale.

"This was a serious blatant assault with a weapon on a vulnerable person."

- Stuff