Bruce Mortimer murder trial jury retires with final plea from defence

MARTIN DE RUYTER Timothy Brunsell in the Nelson High Court, charged with the murder of Bruce Mortimer at Franklyn Village in 2015.

A judge has reminded the jury of a murder trial to think "cooly, calmly and dispassionately" as it retires to consider its verdict.

Defence lawyer Tony Bamford closed the case for his client Timothy Brunsell at the Nelson High Court on Tuesday before Justice Denis Clifford reminded the jury of their responsibility to reach a decision "uninfluenced by prejudice or sympathy".

Bamford reviewed evidence given by some witnesses who said Brunsell tried unsuccessfully to stop a fatal attack on 45-year-old Bruce Mortimer at Nelson's Franklyn Village.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Ronayne Dempsey has been charged with the 2015 murder of Bruce Mortimer at Nelson's Franklyn Village.

Brunsell, 18, and Ronayne Dempsey, 28, are charged with Mortimer's murder in the early hours of July 4 last year.

Those witnesses who testified Brunsell raised his finger to his lips and shooed them away from Mortimer's room were not significant, Bamford said.

"When things got too much, when he saw the blood on a cut under Mr Mortimer's eye, he couldn't deal with it and he left."

Bamford said Brunsell was "stressed" and not aware of Dempsey's intention to assault Mortimer despite his Dempsey's loud discussion of plans to do so.

The court heard Dempsey tried to recruit Brunsell and another man to "jump" Mortimer for money but failed to get either on board.

"We know from all the witnesses that he didn't want to come with Mr Dempsey. He was anxious that if he said no there would be another tirade."

Dempsey had earlier berated Brunsell for losing his keys.

"This naive, stupid, gullible young man got dragged into this situation by mere circumstance," Bamford told the jury.

"That is not sufficient for you to find him guilty of manslaughter or murder."

Justice Clifford said it was up to the jury what evidence they accepted as credible and reliable, and what weight they gave to each witness' testimony.

However, he cautioned against leaning too heavily on evidence from Harry Tipa, whose claim that Brunsell kneed Mortimer in the head was not supported by CCTV footage or other eyewitness accounts.

Dempsey accepted responsibility for the assault which killed Mortimer but that did not necessarily make him or Brunsell guilty of murder, Clifford said.

The jury will have to unanimously agree the men had a murderous intent, knew the assault on Mortimer was likely to kill him or, in Brunsell's case, have assisted or encouraged the attack to convict them of murder.

- Stuff