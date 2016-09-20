Marlborough couple charged with benefit fraud after lying about relationship

FAIRFAX NZ Marnia Hoana Heke Jack Kino has been charged with benefit fraud after lying to the Ministry of Social Development.

A Picton couple who lied about their relationship received more than $14,000 in sole parent benefits.

Marnia Hoana Heke Jack Kino had been in a relationship with Harry Haimona since January 2015, but did not tell the Ministry of Social Development that her relationship status had changed.

A lawyer for the ministry said Kino "wilfully neglected" to tell them she was in a relationship for a year while she collected $14,714 in sole parent benefits.

Kino and Haimona appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Picton family still sleeping in their car

* Marnia's story strikes a chord with New Zealand

* State home pulled off the market for Marnia

Kino, also known as Marnia Heke, and her three children were evicted from a sleep-out in June last year after her landlord sold the rental property.

They were forced to sleep in a van, prompting support from across the country with people offering her places to stay, food and household appliances.

Housing New Zealand then pulled a state home off the market to give Kino a place to live.

The ministry said Kino and Haimona had been living together in a de facto relationship since January last year.

After the ministry's investigation, Kino was charged with using a document to obtain a pecuniary advantage, giving false or misleading information, and two counts of obtaining by deception.

Haimona was charged with benefiting from welfare fraud.

The couple admitted the charges on Tuesday.

The ministry said Haimona, who was unemployed, knew Kino was receiving the sole parent benefit, and they spent it together on household expenses.

They were transferred to a joint benefit in February.

Judge Tony Zohrab said he would need a pre-sentencing report to assess whether Kino and Haimona could complete community work.

Haimona's lawyer Rob Harrison said community work would be a suitable sentence, but Haimona had previously struggled to complete community work as he lived in Picton and did not have transport to the Blenheim probation office.

Kino's lawyer John Holdaway said she would also struggle to do community work as she cared for her children.

The couple were convicted and remanded on bail to be sentenced on October 18.

- The Marlborough Express