Hunt for gunman after shooting near Otatara Four Square in Invercargill

Police remain outside an Invercargill property where a gunman was believed to be holed up after shooting a woman on Tuesday evening.

A cordon was in place at the end of a rural driveway on Otatara Road. An ambulance was seen leaving the property shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

ROBYN EDIE Police remained at Otatara Road late on Tuesday night, with the alleged gunman believed to be at a residential property.

Half an hour earlier, police had lifted another cordon at the intersection of Otatara Road and Dunns Road.

The shooting took place near the Otatara Four Square at 6.34pm on Tuesday, sparking an armed offenders squad search for the gunman.

The woman was rushed to Southland Hospital with serious injuries. She remained in a critical condition late on Tuesday night.

Che Baker/FAIRFAX NZ A woman is helped into the back of an ambulance in Otatara, near Invercargill.

Another woman, believed to have been with the victim, was taken away in a police car. She appeared uninjured.

As police put cordons in place, a dog unit and officers were understood to have scoured an area near Oreti Beach.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public but residents in the area should make sure their properties were secure.

KAVINDA HERATH The victim was taken away by ambulance. She remained in a critical condition.

However, residents trying to get to their homes in the cordon were being turned away.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Joel Lamb said police were doing everything possible to locate the alleged gunman, and would keep residents updated.

"The safety of local residents is our top priority and we want to reassure the public of that. We thank everyone who has cooperated with police."

CHE BAKER Police cordoned off Otatara Rd at the intersection with Dunns Rd.

'GO INSIDE, LOCK UP'

Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard said armed police arrived at the store asking if the shot woman was there.

The police then told him to go inside and lock up.

While the incident was unfolding, Gerrard said he did not hear any commotion.

Police declined to comment about the incident at the scene.

A Southland man caught in a roadblock related to the incident said a number of people coming back from Oreti Beach had been stopped.

The man said he pulled into an Otatara restaurant's carpark and was told by a staff member that there had been a shooting.

Dunns Rd is the main road from Invercargill to Otatara.

Some traffic was able to make its way from Oreti Beach back into Invercargill later on Tuesday night.





