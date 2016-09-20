Shooting near Southland Four Square

KAVINDA HERATH/FAIRFAXNZ Video from the scene of what is believed to be a shooting outside a Four Square shop in Otatara, near Invercargill. Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard talks about what happened.

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and armed police are hunting for a gunman after a shooting near a Southland Four Square.

An emergency call was received at 6.34pm on Tuesday evening indicating someone had been shot outside a Four Square in the Invercargill suburb of Otatara, a police spokeswoman said.

A woman, who is believed to have been shot, was seen being helped into the back of an ambulance.

Che Baker/FAIRFAX NZ A woman is helped into the back of an ambulance in Otatara, near Invercargill.

The woman was now at Southland Hospital with serious injuries, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

The Armed Offenders Squad was "following strong lines of inquiry" to find the alleged shooter and to establish out what had happened.

Kavinda Herath A woman believed to have been shot outside of a dairy in Invercargill was taken away by ambulance.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public but residents in the area should make sure their properties were secure.

However, residents trying to get to their homes in the cordon were being turned away.

Another woman, believed to have been with the victim, was taken away in a police car. She appeared uninjured.

Che Baker Police have blocked off Otatara Rd from Dunns Rd.

Police have focused their attention toward Oreti Beach, where it's understood a dog unit and officers have gone.

A second ambulance and several police cars have cornered off the intersection at Dunns Rd and Otatara Rd, near the golf course.

'GO INSIDE, LOCK UP'

Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard said armed police arrived at the store asking if the shot woman was there.

The police then told them to go inside and lock up.

While the incident was unfolding, Gerrard said he did not hear any commotion.

Police declined to comment about the incident at the scene.

A Southland man caught in a roadblock related to the incident said a number of people coming back from Oreti Beach had been stopped.

The man said they pulled into an Otatara restaurant and were told by a staff member that there had been a shooting.

Dunns Rd is the main road from Invercargill to Otatara.

Some traffic is now able to make its way from Oreti Beach back into Invercargill, as it appears police have shifted the cordon.





- Stuff