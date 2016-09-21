Suspected gunman found dead after shooting near Otatara Four Square in Invercargill

KAVINDA HERATH/FAIRFAXNZ Video from the scene of what is believed to be a shooting outside a Four Square shop in Otatara, near Invercargill. Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard talks about what happened.

A suspected gunman has been found dead after an hours-long standoff with police, following a shooting in rural Invercargill that left a woman seriously injured.

Police found the 29-year-old man's body inside a house on Otatara Road shortly after midnight.

ROBYN EDIE Police remained at Otatara Road late on Tuesday night, with the alleged gunman believed to be at a residential property.

They confirmed the man was related to the 50-year-old woman shot near the Otatara Four Square supermarket on Tuesday evening.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting. They were yet to formally identify the man and notify his next of kin.

The property would be guarded overnight, and police would investigate both the shooting and the man's death.

Che Baker/FAIRFAX NZ A woman is helped into the back of an ambulance in Otatara, near Invercargill.

The shooting victim remained in a critical condition in Southland Hospital.

A cordon was in place at the end of a rural driveway on Otatara Road, and an ambulance was seen leaving the property shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

Police lifted a second cordon at the intersection of Otatara Road and Dunns Road at 12.35am.

KAVINDA HERATH The victim was taken away by ambulance. She remained in a critical condition.

SHOOTING NEAR SUPERMARKET

Police were called to the shooting, near the Otatara Four Square, at 6.34pm on Tuesday, and the armed offenders squad was called in to search for the gunman.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman related to the shooter, was rushed to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

CHE BAKER Police cordoned off Otatara Rd at the intersection with Dunns Rd.

Another woman, believed to have been with the victim, was taken away in a police car. She appeared uninjured.

Police put cordons in place at the intersection of Otatara Road and Dunns Road, and at the end of a rural driveway to the property where the gunman fled to.

A dog unit and officers were understood to have also scoured an area near Oreti Beach.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public but residents in the area should make sure their properties were secure.

However, residents trying to get to their homes in the cordon were turned away.

In a statement shortly after 1am on Wednesday, Southland Area Commander Inspector Joel Lamb thanked locals "for their patience and understanding" during the police response to the shooting.

"A number of cordons were put in place to ensure the public were kept safe. I appreciate the cooperation from local residents," he said.

'GO INSIDE, LOCK UP'

Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard said armed police arrived at the store asking if the shot woman was there.

The police then told him to go inside and lock up.

While the incident was unfolding, Gerrard said he did not hear any commotion.

Police declined to comment about the incident at the scene.

A Southland man caught in a roadblock related to the incident said a number of people coming back from Oreti Beach had been stopped.

The man said he pulled into an Otatara restaurant's carpark and was told by a staff member that there had been a shooting.

Dunns Rd is the main road from Invercargill to Otatara.

Some traffic was able to make its way from Oreti Beach back into Invercargill later on Tuesday night.





