Killer Clown in court

Notorious Killer Clown Karl Nuku in court again

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Karl Nuku (left) and Mikhail Pandey-Johnson were both found responsible in 2011 for Nuku's fatal bashing of Dean Browne with a claw hammer.

A "Killer Clown Fiend" found guilty of bashing to death a man with a claw hammer has reappeared in court.

Karl Teangiotau Nuku, 24, was sentenced to 18 years' jail in 2011 for his role in the death of Deane Browne.

He was part of a gang named the Killer Clown Fiends, whose members sported clown-motif badges and favoured colourful and bizarre clothing.

The leader of the gang, Mikhail Pandey-Johnson, was also found guilty of the murder.

READ MORE:

* Killer Clown Fiends get 18 years in prison

* 'Killer Clowns' guilty but still smiling

* Killer Clown Fiend loses appeal against convictions

* Prisoner tells of jail confession

A third member, Rhys Fournier, was acquitted.

In May Nuku lost a case at the Court of Appeal where he argued against two separate convictions for aggravated assault and gun possession.

The crimes were committed two weeks before the murder of Browne.

Nuku contested the convictions on a number of grounds including trial judge error and police misconduct, but Justice Helen Winkelmann found while there had been "minor deficiencies" these had not affected the outcome of the trial.

On Wednesday Nuku appeared via video link in the Auckland High Court before Justice Geoffrey Venning seeking a judicial review of the Court of Appeal's decision.

Representing himself, Nuku again argued that the trial judge had made errors in summing up.

The judge had not made clear to the jury that evidence from a witness should not be considered and "cavalierly brushed over it".

But lawyer for the Attorney General Ian Murray said if Nuku had concerns about the conduct of the trial judge he should go to the Supreme Court, rather than a judicial review.

Justice Venning praised the way Nuku presented his arguments and his conduct in court, before reserving his decision.

In 2010 the body of Browne was found dumped in a garage in New Plymouth.

He was bludgeoned to death by Nuku as he slept in a flat on Oriental Parade, Wellington, after a drug deal went sour.

The jury accepted the Crown's case that Pandey-Johnson was the mastermind and Nuku carried out his bidding.

After killing Browne the pair drove through the North Island with his body in the boot of Nuku's white Toyota before dumping in in the garage.

- Stuff