Meth in shoes, car lights

Two men, one woman charged after South Auckland meth busts

SUPPLIED Customs investigations manager Maurice O'Brien said the agency is determined to intercept smuggled drugs.

Three people have been charged after nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine was found in high heel shoes, car lights and a soap box.

Customs seized fire air freight shipments, containing the methamphetamine, during August and September.

Police and Customs then executed search warrants on houses in Otara, Otahuhu and Mangere.

SUPPLIED Police found about two kg of methamphetamine hidden in various goods.

The two men and one woman arrested have been charged with five counts of importation of methamphetamine.

READ MORE:

* NZ's largest meth bust

* Meth's harming our kids

* Drug contamination creating homeles



Counties Manukau Organised Crime Unit Detective Sergeant Mike Hayward said excellent work by Customs in detecting the smuggled drugs enabled police to launch the operation leading to the arrests.

"Acting on information relating to the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine is a priority due to the harm it continues to cause in the community," Hayward said.

SUPPLIED On close inspection ordinary looking food cans revealed smuggled meth.

"Customs have again shown that through vigilance and having quality systems in place significant seizures can be made, helping to keep New Zealanders safe."

Customs investigations manager Maurice O'Brien said risk targeting and profiling work identified and stopped the packages before they could reach their destination.

"It doesn't matter where these packages are coming from, or what sort of goods the drugs are hidden in, Customs remains focused on disrupting the supply of methamphetamine through our work at the border."

- Stuff