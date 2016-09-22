Loss of concentration devastating

A momentary loss of concentration in Hamilton and lives are devastated

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ a 69-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when she was struck by Francis Sherwood, when he drove straight through this pedestrian crossing at Rototuna on May 31 this year.

Francis Sherwood had just popped down the road to the supermarket when he drove straight through a red light and into a woman walking across a pedestrian crossing.

The 69-year-old woman, who was out for an afternoon walk, was thrown on to the road and hit her head on the tarseal.

The injuries to her brain were irreparable and, for a time, her life hung in the balance.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Grey Power national president Tom O'Connor says Francis Sherwood's accident was a sad and tragic event that could happen to anyone, young or old.

Sherwood, 88, appeared for sentence in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday on a single charge of careless driving causing injury, laid in relation to the May 31 accident on Hukanui Road in suburban Rototuna.

He was a man with no prior convictions and, his lawyer Tiffany Cooper told the court, not even a parking ticket to his name.

Neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the 2.30pm incident.

The court was told Sherwood had been looking after his wife, who suffers from dementia, at their home in a retirement complex. Leaving her in the company of a caregiver, he went out to pick up some items from the supermarket.

As he drove along Hukanui Road, he failed to register that the lights at the crossing near the Countdown supermarket had switched from green to red, and he struck the woman head-on.

His victim suffered bleeding on her brain. She was so badly injured it was believed for a time she would not survive. She spent four weeks in Waikato Hospital, followed by four weeks in a specialist rehabilitation centre. Although she is now being cared for at her home, the long-term prognosis is that she will never fully recover and return to being the person she was.

The previously active woman was no longer employable and her loss of income had affected her family badly. In addition, her rehabilitation had created many expenses and much emotional stress.

Her family had declined to take part in a restorative justice conference.

"There have been tragic consequences," community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle said. "A momentary lapse of attention can result in a catastrophic outcome."

Sherwood also spoke, telling of his regret and sympathy for the woman's husband and children.

"I have been driving for 70 years. This is my first at-fault accident.

"I'm deeply sorry and ashamed for what happened."

Sherwood said he had not driven since the accident, nor would he ever again.

He had been helped to and from the dock by his daughter Fiona who, through Cooper, said she would like to offer her assistance to the victim's family any way she could. Sherwood also wanted to offer the family a $5000 lump sum, to help with medical and other expenses.

Mascelle ordered that amount be paid as part of Sherwood's punishment.

Unable to sentence him to community work, she fined him a further $1000 as well as $130 in court costs, and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

Speaking afterwards, Fiona Sherwood said her father was not up to speaking to the media and requested his privacy be respected.

Also speaking after Sherwood's court appearance, Grey Power national president and Waikato Times columnist Tom O'Connor said he was not convinced age, either young or old, was a major factor in road accidents.

"My initial reaction is this sad and tragic accident is that it could happen to any off us," he said.

"It seems speed and alcohol are overwhelmingly the major issues facing all drivers of all ages. Inattention and incompetence are, of course, additional factors, but they appear to be relatively minor compared to the first two.

"The current licensing regime seems to be adequate for most people of all ages."

O'Connor said he was not exactly besieged by people concerned about elderly drivers.

"On the contrary, I get a few comments from members about middle-aged women in four-wheel-drive vehicles creating havoc for older drivers. But that might be because they are Grey Power members."

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Freda Grace said it was not right to point the finger of blame for poor driving any age group or other demographic.

"Whether it's older people or younger people or tourist drivers or any other group, it's not right to label any particular group as someone we should be wary of.

"By doing that, it exonerates the rest of us who don't fall into those groups and the responsibility for being safe on the roads falls on all our shoulders."

This meant being medically fit to drive, not under the influence of drink or drugs, not being fatigued, and paying full attention to the task of driving.

"And you need to ensure your vehicle is equally as fit for the road as you are.

"This was a tragedy for both families. The older man driving was doing his best to maintain his independence. I'm deeply sympathetic also to the family of the injured party."

- Stuff