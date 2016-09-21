Volunteer Aramoana firefighter Bradley Hansen sentenced for Hawke's Bay arsons

FAIRFAX NZ Hawke's Bay volunteer fireman Bradley Hansen turned to arson "for the Adrenalin rush and because he was frustrated at not having attended many fires," according to police.

A teenage volunteer firefighter told police he deliberately set fires in rural Hawke's Bay because the brigade he belonged to didn't see enough action.

Bradley James Hansen was on Wednesday sentenced to 150 hours of community work and a year's supervision after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of arson and one charge or giving a false alarm of a fire.

In February Hansen, who was then 19, and a member of the Aramoana Volunteer Rural Fire Force in Central Hawke's Bay, lit two fires on the side of the road on State Highway 50, west of Hastings.

According to police, he used paper and cardboard to ignite dry grass, with one of the fires spreading quickly up a hillside beside the road.

Hansen then put on his fire uniform and helped crews put fight the fires when they arrived.

He told fire staff he had been driving past when he spotted the blaze, which destroyed grass and vegetation on the roadside and on a neighbouring farm.

The false alarm charge related to an incident the following month when Hansen visited a Hastings fruit packing business wearing his fire uniform and told staff he had been sent to investigate suspicious smoke.

According to a summary of facts tabled in court, Hansen told police he lit the SH50 fires "for the adrenalin rush and because he was frustrated at not having attended many fires in his time with the Aramoana [service]".

He did not explain why he made up the story about the suspicious smoke at the packing business.

In Hastings District Court on Wednesday, Hansen's lawyer, Richard Stone, quoted from a probation report which said his client suffered from "repressed anger feelings that lead to impulsive acts".

Stone said Hansen's father had paid about $1600 in reparations to cover the cost of the fire damage.

Judge Tony Adeane described Hansen's actions as "unstable and dangerous behaviour" and said the link between the arsons and him being a firefighter was "troubling".

However, the judge said the now 20-year-old was also grappling with a "complex suite of personal circumstances" which made his a rare case where a jail sentence was not warranted for arson charges.

Hansen is no longer with the fire service and has moved out of Hawke's Bay.

