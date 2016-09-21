Trio facing murder charges

Three men charged with murder of Hamilton man

NZ POLICE The body of Brent Paul Brown was found at a residential address on Poaka Avenue, Dinsdale on August 31, 2016).

Three men are facing murder charges in relation to the death of Hamilton man Brent Paul Brown.

The 45-year-old was found dead at a property in Poaka Ave, Dinsdale on August 31.

Police arrested three men aged 47, 46, and 27 in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Police were called to the house in Poaka Ave, Dinsdale.

All three are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday afternoon - each charged with murder.



Police continue to appeal for sightings of a red Ford Fairmont, registration WN5324.

Police say anyone found to have been concealing the car may be committing a crime.

Brown was discovered at his modest two storey home in the Hamilton suburb about 11pm by police who received a "confusing 111 call" to the property.

Hamilton CIB Detective Inspector Hywel Jones said earlier that Brown had died of multiple injuries after allegedly being attacked with a blunt instrument.

Anyone who sees the car, or knows its whereabouts, is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff