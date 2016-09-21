Judge's sentencing of mobsters after violent raid 'manifestly excessive'

The sentences handed down to three Mongrel Mob members who conducted a violent raid on the home of the gang's resigning ex-president were "manifestly excessive", the Appeal Court has ruled.

The victim was struck on the head three times with the blunt end of a tomahawk, his teenage sons were assaulted as they tried to intervene, and his car and motorcycle were damaged during the rampage on December 4, 2014.

The victim has since died of a heart attack, but his death was not be linked to the injuries he received.

The three mobsters – from the Notorious Timaru chapter – said at their trial that they had gone to the property for a friendly talk and were surprised by the violence that erupted.

Tamati Jon Hetariki, 35, the "captain" of the Timaru chapter, was jailed for 13 years and six months.

Kyle Peter Livesey, 29, was jailed for 13 years and nine months. Clinton Benjamin Simon, 31, a gang prospect, was jailed for 13 years and nine months.

In each case a non-parole term of six years was imposed before they could be considered for release.

The trio asked the Court of Appeal to quash their convictions, alleging errors in the summing-up by Judge Alistair Garland created a "miscarriage of justice".

The court rejected the submission and said the judge was "fair and accurate".

The trio were granted an 18-month reduction from each of their prison terms. The court said the sentence handed down by Judge Garland was "manifestly excessive".

Garland had added 18 months to each of the men's sentences for the assaults on the victim's sons and the intentional damage to the motorcycle.

The Appeal Court said the men should have only been given a uplift of six months for the assault on the sons, with no uplift for the intentional damage.

"In this respect the sentence was manifestly excessive. For that reason we allow the sentence appeals. We emphasise, however, that we entirely agree with the Judge's analysis in relation to the lead charge, and we do not interfere with that part of the sentence," the Appeal Court's written decision said.

The reduction in their overall sentences meant the men would have their non-parole terms reduced by seven months.

- Stuff