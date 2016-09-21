Bail for man wanted by China

Suspected killer facing extradition to China set to be released on bail

FAIRFAX NZ Justice Minister Amy Adams has agreed to send a Korean-born New Zealand resident to face allegations he killed a woman in China - but the courts here have bailed him, saying it was unfair to detain him any longer after five years behind bars when he faced no charges here.

A New Zealand resident facing allegations he killed a woman China has been granted bail after five years in custody here.

Justice Minister Amy Adams decided on Monday to sign off on the extradition of Kyung Yup Kim, a Korean-born New Zealand resident who has lived here since he was 14.

Kim has been fighting extradition to China, where he is suspected of killing Pei Yun Chen in Shanghai in December 2009. He had left for South Korea by the time he was wanted for questioning over her death.

ANDREW GORRIE/FAIRFAX NZ Justice Jill Mallon granted Kyung Yup Kim's bail application, noting while the severity of the consequences he could face in China if he is found guilty of a crime was strong enough to make him a flight risk - New Zealand could not continue to detain him without charge.

The Chinese government requested Kim's extradition and he was taken into custody in Auckland on June 10, 2011. He has remained there since.

Kim has been fighting to be released on bail while he awaited the final decision on whether New Zealand would agree to his extradition to China.

The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.

But in such cases the Justice Minister is entitled to consider the request of a country asking for an extradition order, which Adams has done in Kim's case, with the New Zealand courts hearing assurances that China would not seek the death penalty.

Adams had previously decided to surrender Kim to China. But Wellington High Court Justice Jill Mallon overturned that decision in July, directing Adams to reconsider.

But on Monday, Adam signed off on the extradition for a second time, as the bail decision loomed, saying she would release a letter outlining her decision in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Kim was granted bail for the first time. He has been denied multiple times previously on the basis he was perceived to be a flight risk due to the serious consequences he could face in China.

Kim's lawyer Tony Ellis had signalled he would take the case all the way to the Supreme Court to halt the bid to send Kim to China, where there was credible evidence that suspects were tortured, he said.

Kim had agreed to being interviewed by Chinese authorities in New Zealand, Ellis added.

A judgment on Kim's bail, released by Justice Mallon on Wednesday, said Kim was not charged with any offence or facing trial in this country, and he had a right not to be arbitrarily detained here.

Being detained was having an ill-effect on Kim's health and on his two teenage children who also live here, Mallon noted. She added that while Kim may be a flight risk, he did not have a current passport.

Mallon granted Kim electronically-monitored bail with GPS monitoring, and subjected him to a 24-hour curfew at his bail address.

