AOS seek man with gun near Hamilton

A man has been arrested after an armed offenders squad call out in Hamilton.

Police and AOS were called to Bishop Lane, Nawton at 6pm on Wednesday after a report of a man with gun in a domestic situation, a police spokesman said.

Cordons were put up around the area after the man fled the address.

The man was found and has been arrested.





