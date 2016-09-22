Blenheim woman pleads not guilty to murder

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Blenheim District Court.

A Blenheim woman accused of murdering her daughter has pleaded not guilty.

She has been remanded on bail until November 11.

The 48-year-old woman appeared in the High Court in Blenheim on Thursday, along with two supporters.

She pleaded not guilty through her lawyer, Simon Shamy, who appeared from Christchurch via audiovisual link.

Justice Simon France granted her interim name suppression.

The charge dates from May 16 this year.

- The Marlborough Express