'He was focused on the future'

Invercargill shooter Kevin Johnston was future focused, shocked friend says

Kevin Johnston is the man who shot his mother in Southland.

A friend of Invercargill man Kevin Johnston, who died of an apparent suicide after shooting his mother, has spoken of his shock at the incident.

Johnston, 29, was found dead at his Otatara home, near Invercargill, on Tuesday night from a suspected self-inflicted injury - hours after shooting his mother who remains in a serious but stable condition in Dunedin Hospital on Thursday morning.

Invercargill property manager Regan Thwaites said Johnston did a lot of maintenance work on the properties Thwaites managed.

He was shocked when learning Johnston was at the centre of the tragedy. He said Johnston was focussed on building a better future for himself and his family.

READ MORE:

Suspected gunman was shooting victim's son, Kevin Johnston

Thwaites, who only knew Johnston in a working environment, described him as a "great guy" who was easy going and had a lot of common sense.

Johnston, who had children, also owned his own properties and did them up and rented them out, Thwaites said.

"He was very forward thinking and future focussed. He knew how to work and earn a dollar and he was focussed on getting a property database going for himself."

"I remember him saying there would come a day when he didn't have to work as hard, so he was very forward thinking.

"That's why I am surprised it was him ... he knew what he wanted to achieve and how to achieve it and he was putting in the hard yards to get there."

He described Johnston as a thinker.

"He would listen, take on board what I said and come up with solutions. He wasn't erratic."

Johnston was also trustworthy and nothing ever phased him, Thwaites said.

Thwaites was unaware of any mental health issues Johnston may have been facing prior to the shooting incident.

"It's very sad and there needs to be more help in place for people in difficult situations.

"We as a community need to make sure we have got options and facilities available to help out people ... if they need it," Thwaites said.

"I am just thinking of his family at the moment and I hope there's plenty of support there for them. He will be missed."

Johnston's death has been referred to the coroner.

Police were called to the shooting at 6.34pm on Tuesday and the Armed Offenders Squad was called in.

A second woman, who was believed to have been with Johnston's mother at the time of the shooting, was taken away in a police car. She appeared uninjured.

Police put a cordon in place at the intersection of Otatara Rd and at the end of the rural driveway where Johnston fled to.

- The Southland Times