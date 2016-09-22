Brethren crash: Not guilty plea

Man charged with causing death of three Exclusive Brethren pleads not guilty

SUPPLIED Sadie Stewart, 16, James Wearmouth, 18, and Susanna Stewart, 48, died on June 6.

A man charged with causing the deaths of three Exclusive Brethren members has pleaded not guilty.

Russell Stewart, 49, entered the plea when he appeared before the Dargaville District Court on Thursday morning.

Police allege Stewart was driving a ute that smashed into a tree on Baylys Coast Rd on June 6.

Three people - Susanna Stewart, 48, Sadie Stewart, 16, and James Wearmouth, 18 - died in the crash.

Four others - Glenn Wearmouth, Jed Wearmouth, Monica Wearmouth and George Stewart - were injured.

Stewart was charged with careless driving causing death, careless driving causing injury, being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to stop at the crash scene.

He will reappear for a case review in the Dargaville District Court on November 24.

