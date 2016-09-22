Arrests as police raid nets drugs, stolen tools across Wellington

NICHOLAS BOYACK/FAIRFAX NZ Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott with some of the seized goods.

Wellington District Police have seized a wide variety of stolen goods as well as illegal drugs after carrying out multiple search warrants across the region on Thursday.

An ornamental eagle and seven ounces of methamphetamine were seized, as were two marijuana plants.

A police dog sniffed out the drugs.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/FAIRFAX NZ Cops also came across the ornamental bird of prey at right after carrying out search warrants.

Police in the Hutt Valley were now in possession of dozens of stolen power tools and lights.

READ MORE:

* Armed police raid Wellington backpackers

* Eleven arrested after alleged Wellington black market tobacco thefts

* Two men on loose following Lower Hutt aggravated robbery

* Wellington police to ticket own for parking in disabled space

* Stolen trade tools treasure trove after Wellington theft wave

There was a large police presence in Taita on Thursday afternoon. Several officers were on hand to remove and catalogue stolen gear from an industrial lock-up.

Police were aware of more allegedly stolen goods in the area.

"The warrants were targeting offenders responsible for offending related to burglary, theft ex car, unlawful taking and theft," police said.

"In addition to the recovery of the stolen property, two people were also arrested on charges relating to receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine for supply."

Those two will appear in Wellington District Court on Friday.

"Police are determined to target the people responsible for breaking into vehicles, stealing cars and breaking into homes and businesses," Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee from the Wellington District CIB said.

"Police actively target these offenders and are committed to trying to prevent further offending and victimisation within our community."

To avoid becoming the victim of burglary, theft, and similar crimes, police said people must remember to lock and secure their homes, businesses and vehicles, not leave property in a vehicle, and report suspicious behavior immediately on 111.

- Stuff