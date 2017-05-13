Wellington police pepper spray puppy in search for former tenant

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Since Kevin Growcott and his wife Kathy McBride (not pictured) purchased their Upper Hutt home a year ago, they have had debt collectors and police banging on the door looking for former tenants.

A beloved family dog paid the price for a former tenant's mistake when police pepper sprayed him while searching for a wanted man at a home he'd long since moved out of.

Upper Hutt woman Kathy McBride said her border collie cross Jed was "screaming" after being sprayed in the face on Friday morning.

Several police officers and a police dog converged on the property in search of a former resident about 10am.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ The beloved pooch was left "screaming" from the pepper spraying.

In a statement, police spokeswoman said upon the officers' arrival, a dog had run at the dog handler and his dog, and was sprayed with OC spray – a non-lethal form of defence – to prevent a dog fight or attack.

"The young dog was deemed to be of a size capable of inflicting damage to the police staff and police dog."

But McBride said not only had her dog never bitten anyone before, but police were told on a previous visit five weeks ago the man they were looking for no longer lived there, and hadn't for more than a year.

"They should apologise that they didn't do their job in the first place in checking the records."

McBride said she and her husband Kevin Growcott were assured by police after their last visit that records for the wanted man would be updated to show he no longer lived at the address.

The couple purchased the home in January last year, and have been living in it ever since. They'd also been visited by debt collectors, looking for the wanted man.

Friday's police visit had proven police had not updated their records, she said. "They should apologise that they didn't do their job in the first place in checking the records." But she was most upset about Jed. "He was just jumping up, doing what puppies do. He has never bitten anyone or anything like that in his life," McBride said. The property had a clear 'beware of the dog' sign, outside, she said. "If you bring a police dog onto a property with a dog, what do you bloody think is going to happen?" She had to contact police to get advice on how to care for Jed after he was sprayed, and in trying to clean his face, felt her own skin started to burn. "I basically secondhand pepper sprayed myself." The police spokeswoman said the officers involved had acted on information received and assessed as credible. "The wanted man was believed to be in the area of northern Upper Hutt, and it was believed his girlfriend was living at the address, which was nearby." The man was not located in the property and the occupants were given advice on treatment for the dog. No complaints were received from the occupants of the address at the time, she said. "Whilst regrettable that the occupier has suffered from cross contamination from the spraying of the dog, it was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of attending staff and the dog itself." While the officers were within their rights to spay the dog, McBride said she had not ruled out making an official complaint.

