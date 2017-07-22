A long road to recovery from life in the gangs

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Pearl Henry and Sue Lacey found each other in pain and developed a lasting friendship.

Their pasts are drug-fuelled and violent, but Pearl Henry and Te Kai Po are two gang members who have turned their lives around and are now dedicated to helping others. Georgia Forrester reports.

For Pearl Henry, life in the gangs was exciting.

It was an everlasting whirlwind of drugs, alcohol, parties, and "just everything".

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Pearl Henry, left, with Salt Church pastor Sue Lacey.

Her voice is soft. Her fingers are interlaced as she sits in her Palmerston North kitchen and reminisces about her past.

Pearl was 18 when she had "fully gone into the gangs".

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Cooling down after a workout, Te Kai Po Ahuriri, captain of the Stormtroopers Outlaw chapter, spars at The Fight Shop gym in training for a boxing match in Whangarei between rival gangs.

"I loved it because of the whanau. But I also loved it because there was a time in my life where I couldn't stand up for myself."

But David Henry stood up for her, and made her feel secure and loved.

"He was the gang member. That's why I went in."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Te Kai Po Ahuriri, captain of the Stormtroopers Outlaw chapter, spars at The Fight Shop gym.

They moved to a Nomads "pad" in Wellington but in the months following, Pearl ended up in Wellington's Arohata Prison.

For years she lived in a cycle of violence, crime and prison stints, until eventually she had enough.

"I left and Dave followed. We came here to Palmerston North but nothing changed - we removed ourselves from the gangs, but the gangs was still in us."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Pearl Henry talks about being in a gang and living life post-gangs.

For Pearl, her old gang lifestyle shadowed her.

The couple and their children, some from her husband's previous marriage, moved to Waitara, Taranaki.

Pearl says all their kids were unfortunately "brought up in a dysfunctional family".

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Pearl Henry, right, with Salt Church pastor Sue Lacey.

"I really thought there was no hope for us. I just thought 'I'm forever going to be a mum'. That's it. And a drunk and a drugger, because that's all we did."

She says at times when her husband drank, he became violent.

In turn, Pearl says she took it out on the children.

"He'd get drunk and angry and beat the living daylights out of me, so then I would beat the living daylights out of his kids."

There was a time she remembers a beating that led to a broken floorboard and drawing blood from one of the children.

Another time, she says she broke her son's leg but "didn't care".

"I was so angry. I hadn't dealt with any of my own issues."

She says drugs and alcohol were an escape from reality, and her reality often involved running in and out of women's refuges with the children in tow.

It was a cycle that always ended in Pearl's return to the family home. She had nowhere else to go.

It was only after Pearl went to rehab in Stratford that her life began to change.

After more than four months at the centre, she says she came out a different person but her husband "was still the same".

"He was used to me yelling and screaming and leaving and coming back, but he knew something was different and he went into rehab two weeks later."

Together their lives "started to change".

CHANGING WAYS

Te Kai Po Ahuriri's personal change also happened later in life.

He calls himself a "state ward", where, as a 3-month-old Maori child, he was adopted and raised by a Pakeha family.

Throughout his early years, Te Kai Po went through phases of rebellion, thinking nobody cared about him.

"Everybody's got the same story where they went to the gang and the gang became their family."

Standing on a rugby league field in Dargaville at 18, Te Kai Po was surprised to see a swastika on display on some people's jackets.

"It was the first time I had actually seen Stormtroopers."

Being new to the area, he says the gang took him under their wing.

"They were different to what I thought the gangs were about - I never saw any Once Were Warriors-type stuff. There was a lot of beer drinking and just happy people."

Although he was with the Stormtroopers for about four years, he was not made an official patch member, and ended up moving away after a bad relationship breakup.

Over the next two decades, his life was also heavily influenced by drugs, violence, crime and prison.

It was a house party in Palmerston North that introduced him to the drug people were calling "diddy".

Methamphetamine has a "nature about it", he says.

"You only need one smoke and you're convinced," he says.

From then on he was addicted. There were long smoking binges, days without sleep, and people knocking on his door offering money and asking for drugs.

"I had 16 years of that lifestyle and whatever came with it."

Drugs landed him with convictions, adding to an older list of assault convictions.

His scariest moment was when he thought he was going to die after a P binge where he barely slept for three weeks.

He says his "old body broke down".

"I thought I was having a heart attack. I was actually driving a vehicle at the time with a bunch of people on board and I just started blacking out at the wheel."

Being carted off in an ambulance in front of his children was enough of a wake-up call for the Manawatu man.

Since that day in April 2016, he has been methamphetamine-free. He has also been domestic violence-free for the past 14 years, he says.

HELPING OTHERS

Although rehab helped Pearl Henry, her biggest blessing came in the form of an accepting pastor and church.

After her husband died in 2009, Pearl returned to Palmerston North. It was there she met Sue Lacey, a widowed pastor, at Salt Church.

Pearl says Lacey was "not her cup of tea" initially. But the two women are now best friends.

Sitting in her kitchen, her hands pressed together and tears in her eyes, Pearl says Pastor Sue saved her life.

Something she will never forget is Lacey arriving on her doorstep with bags of groceries decorating her arms. She promised to take Henry out for breakfast that day, and stuck to her word.

"I couldn't stop crying because I thought 'you don't even know me, lady' - that was the beginning of my whole life changing. It was through this beautiful Pakeha woman that never gave up."

Henry said everyone else in her life had given up on her, and she did not blame them. But Pastor Sue never gave up.

"I'd go to the church so broken and here's this woman who looked like the Queen's mother and she loved me and my kids.

"I cry a lot because I'm so thankful. I just know that I wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for Pastor Sue."

Pearl has been drug-free since 2013. She's volunteered in India through her church. Now she works for a Manawatu organisation helping men and women, including ex-gang members, battle their addictions.

Pearl is able to relate to people on journeys she has been through herself.

Pearl says she was able to make it through the darkest patch in her life. She is confident others can, too.

"You can be battered. You can be raised with no boundaries in your life. You can have all of the abuses put on you. You can live in the gangster life. You can do all the criminal activities, but remember that you can also make these changes."

She says she's not against gangs or gang culture. "I'm against how we as gang members raise our kids and that our kids have no choice.

"I will never forget where I came from. I am Maori, I'm an ex-gang member and now I want other gang members that I used to roll with to know that this is my life now. It's never too late. Go out with graciousness. Have mana."

Canterbury University expert and researcher Jarrod Gilbert says it can be difficult for members to leave their gang, because it became their family.

He compares it to someone converting from Christianity to Islam, because the ex-gang member has to "change everything" about their lives.

Gilbert says ex-gang members can face challenges, such as employment issues and social exclusion, when they leave.

Te Kai Po has only had his Stormtroopers' patch for almost four years.

And now he will represent the gang at a fight night in Whangarei. Taking place on Saturday, it's a controversial event, but Te Kai Po says it's designed to "wake gang members up" about the insidious effects that drugs, including methamphetamine, are having on the younger generations.

He understands how hard it is to convince people that gang members are not threatening because "gangs have done a lot of harm in the past".

He says people look at his patch and tattooed face and think he's the "meanest-looking bugger". But he's not. He's trying to change his ways and lead by example.

"I put a lot of drugs on these streets in the earlier years and it's always bugged me.

"I took a lot of money out of [some] kids' cupboards when they were younger through their parents' end, and I'm feeling a little guilty about a lot of things like that.

"I've got 14 kids and seven of them love me to bits because I've been around for them."

However, his older children, four of which are in other gangs, likely feel "robbed of a dad", he says.

The gang member achieved widespread fame in July last year after his generosity towards Palmerston North's homeless community was captured on video.

The father of 14 was on a benefit at the time but anything spare went towards feeding and housing the hungry – simply because he knew what it was like to feel homeless.

Since then, Te Kai Po has found employment as a security guard. He is also helping guard a local dairy, which has been a target of recent armed robberies.

"I wish I could change things and do things a lot differently, but at the same time I was quite bad and I've learnt so much in a short time. I've just got to be happy that I've been able to change because I have other friends that haven't been able to."

Te Kai Po believes today's gangs are trying to create change. In his gang, for example, members have to be at least 25 before they can join. Teenagers have "other opportunities". It is also up to older gang members to lead by example.

"Life doesn't change unless you change it."

