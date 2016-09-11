Wheelbarrows and runaway rabbits: 1920s Puketaha School memories

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff.co.nz 93-year-old is looking forward to sharing his memories of Puketaha School at the upcoming centenary.

﻿

He piloted bombers in World War II and helped countless people with their budgets.

And, for Wilfrid Pound, it started at Hamilton's Puketaha School - which is about to celebrate its 100th birthday.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Buck Pound, 93, went to Puketaha School in the 1920s and he's looking forward to the centenary.

In the 1920s, Wilfrid - known as Buck - and his family lived on site at the school where his dad, Oscar Pound, was sole-charge principal.

Buck is now 93 and his stand-out memories are not from inside the classroom.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Puketaha School is on the outskirts of Hamilton. It is preparing for centenary celebrations on September 23 and 24.

"When I was three ... [Dad] would send a couple of the senior boys to come and take me over in a wheelbarrow," he said.

"I was sent over to school so my mum could have a break with the new baby."

The family spent five years living at the school and another of Buck's memories involves a runaway rabbit.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Oscar Pound - Buck's father - was the principal of Puketaha School for five years in the 1920s. The family lived in the schoolhouse.

Oscar spied a rabbit running into a new hole as he wandered home for lunch with sons Dick and Buck.

He yelled for a spade to dig it out, then got Dick to reach in and grab it.

"The tail came off and the rabbit exited like a jolly meteor, much to Dad's disgust," Buck said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Oscar Pound was a sole charge principal and was also mad on sport.

Oscar taught a mixed-age group of about 28 students and was a real do-it-yourselfer, Buck said.

He was a stickler for times tables - which set Buck up for his career in banking and the creation of budgeting services.

"I think it was Dad's maths," he said.

Oscar was also sports mad, set up parallel bars in each school he went to, and insisted all kids play sport.

At Puketaha, he invented the game of rounders, which was later picked up around New Zealand.

The family moved school every five years, and once Buck had finished his schooling he went into banking.

That eventually led to him set up the Family Budgeting Service in Auckland - he is a life member of the NZ Federation of Family Budgeting Services - and later the BNZ financial planning service.

But there was a halt in his career for World War II, when he was a bomber pilot.

Three times he thought his end was near - including when his plane was struck by lightning on the way back from a sortie to Austria.

He came back to New Zealand with Welsh wife Edwina and they had three children.

After 13 years, she died suddenly and Buck was a widower for eight years.

He now lives in Thames with his wife Olwyn, with whom he had one child and adopted another.

And he's happy to go back to his childhood stomping ground for the centenary.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I haven't seen the school since I was in it," Buck said.

The current pupils at Puketaha School have been learning about "the old days" in the lead-up to the centenary, deputy principal Katherine Dixon said.

One youngster thought everything was tiny back then, another thought it was all black and white.

Senior pupils interviewed past pupils, hearing tales of dipping girls' pigtails in the inkwells and riding horses to school.

A lot has changed since Buck's time at the school, Dixon said, but they've returned to having mixed-level classes.

The kids will be using plenty of technology that wasn't around in Buck's day, but he's far from out of the loop.

In fact, he doesn't know how he'd keep track of all his grandkids and great-grandkids without his iPhone.

The Puketaha School centenary will be held on September 23 and 24, 2016. The centenary weekend will include games from throughout the 100 years of history, decade photos and a formal dinner. To register, ring the school on 07 824 3870 or visit puketaha.school.nz. The school will plant a tree and a time capsule - the school has lost track of one from the 75th anniversary.

