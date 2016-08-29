No cellphones till lunchtime

Sacred Heart College in Lower Hutt lets students use cellphones only at lunchtime

A new rule at a Lower Hutt school means teenage girls are allowed to check their phones only at lunchtime.

Sacred Heart College has introduced a rule that means cellphones are not to be used during school except in the lunch break, or if the phone is being used as a learning tool in class.

In July, it alerted parents to the change in the school newsletter, asking them to contact their daughters only at lunchtime. They could also get in touch before and after school.

Mobile phones were a distraction in class, and there was also concern around girls walking the school halls and up stairs with their eyes on the screen, principal Maria Potter said.

The rule was simple – no phones in class unless permission had been granted to use it as part of the school's bring your own device (BYOD) policy.

Students caught with their phones were asked to put them away, or put them on the front of the desk.

"They go through a warning system. If girls choose not to do that, a teacher can take the phone off them."

Students were not allowed to use their phones at interval, but that had not posed a problem, Potter said. It meant the girls were talking to each other, and socialising in a more conventional way.

Parents needing to contact their daughters urgently could do so through the school office, and students could reach their parents in the same way.

The school had not had any negative feedback from parents or students around the new policy, which was not a ban, but a way to teach students how to use their phones appropriately.

Other principals in Wellington did not see the need for a similar rule, but said they had processes in place to make sure phones were being used appropriately.

At Wellington High, students could use their phones if they needed to during class, but there were times when a teacher could direct students to put them away, principal Nigel Hanton said.

There was not a blanket rule restricting use, but the school expected students to recognise there was a time and a place for texting and phoning, and a time for learning.

Secondary Principals' Association president Sandy Pasley said the Sacred Heart ban was not out of the ordinary.

"It is really important students get from one class to another. If they can't get to class on time, that's a real problem."

Some schools had adopted banning cellphones and laptops during lunchtimes as a way to incentivise interacting with classmates, she said.

Kapiti College principal Tony Kane was "pretty comfortable" with how most students used their phones.

"If the kids have got a cellphone out in class without it being requested specifically for learning, they're asked to put it away."

He did not think there was an issue of cellphones decreasing face-to-face socialisation, and said often students used phones at break times to text friends and meet up.

