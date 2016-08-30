Victoria University to sell Karori campus, possibly bringing $20 million windfall

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Public meeting about the possible sale of Victoria University's Karori campus.

Victoria University has decided it doesn't need its Karori campus in Wellington, which was transferred to it from the government for $10 in 2014.

The site, potentially worth more than $20 million, was the university's teacher training college, but education staff and students moved out in February.

The university had found the site to be surplus to requirements, and would need to work out what to do with it.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The 3.7 hectare site has tennis courts, pools, a hall, music suites, a gymnasium and classrooms.

A decision was made at the university council's meeting on Monday night.

It would now start the process that needed to be followed to dispose of the campus, which was expected to take between 12 and 24 months, Vice Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford said.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The university's vice chancellor Grant Guilford says it will take up to two years for the university to dispose of the campus.

This involved following a programme of activity which included getting formal approval to dispose of the campus, fulfilling the university's responsibilities under the Public Works Act, and making sure the needs of stakeholders and the Karori community were taken into account.

Victoria was communicating directly with key stakeholders, including Wellington City Council and the two child care facilities located on the Karori campus, to discuss what would happen next.

The university would hold a public meeting in September with Karori residents to answer the community's questions about what the decision would mean for them.

In the short to medium term, Victoria would continue to let residents use it the facilities at the campus.

One option is to sell the 3.7 hectare site, potentially worth more than $20 million, at market value.

Any sale would be governed by the Public Works Act, and other educational or public uses of the buildings would have to be considered before it could be put on the public market.

In April a public meeting was held where Karori residents expressed their concerns about the future of the site, should the university decide it wasn't needed.

Locals pointed out the different ways they used the sports, arts, and community facilities the campus had.

It has six netball courts, six tennis courts, cricket nets, a gymnasium, a marae, a dance studio, a field and a 400-seat hall.

The Karori tennis and cricket clubs said the tennis courts and cricket nets were integral to their clubs and losing them could result in a huge drop in members.

