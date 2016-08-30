Should ratepayers buy Karori campus?

Wellington's mayoral candidates reveal where they stand on Karori campus sale

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Victoria University's Karori Campus could be worth $20m today, but should Wellington ratepayers buy it?

Wellington city councillor Jo Coughlan wants ratepayers to stump up for Victoria University's vacant Karori campus - but she is the only mayoral candidates who feels that way.

If elected mayor in October, Coughlan said she would urge city councillors to consider purchasing the land as a strategic asset for the community and the city

"If we have the asset in the city's control, then we create options for what Wellington may wish to do with this site."

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The 3.7 hectare site has tennis courts, pools, a hall, music suites, a gymnasium and classrooms.

But Wellington's other mayoral candidates had mixed views on what to do with the complex, which was transferred to the university from the Government for $10 in 2014, and is now estimated to be worth more than $20 million.

The campus is home to 20 buildings, six netball and tennis courts, cricket nets, a gymnasium, a marae, a dance studio, a field and a 400-seat hall.

AMY JACKMAN/FAIRFAX NZ Options mooted for the Karori campus site include establishing a secondary school or developing residential or social housing.

All of the mayoral candidates agreed the sporting facilities should be retained for community use, but Coughlan was the only one who said the council should buy the land.

Nick Leggett said the only way the council should be involved was through a public-private partnership to secure the sports and community facilities, then look at some sort of residential development for the rest.

"The council has a role to play in preserving those facilities valued by the community, but the idea the council could write a cheque for $20m, if that is what it's worth, isn't realistic."

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Wellington's mayoral candidates have mixed views on what should happen to Victoria University's vacant Karori campus.

Nicola Young said she did not care who bought the complex or what it was used for. But it would be "fiscally irresponsible" for council to purchase it.

Justin Lester said the council could not afford to buy the complex. He supported consideration of having a co-educational school at the site.

"We need accurate demographic projections so we can ascertain whether an additional school will be needed in the next 15 to 20 years."

Andy Foster agreed, saying population growth among secondary school-aged children was projected to grow by 60 per cent over the next 30 years.

He said the council could buy some of the site, but not all of it.

Keith Johnson scoffed at the idea of building a secondary school, saying Karori's population growth would result in more elderly people, not more school-aged residents.

"Let Victoria University sell it, but they should give back part of their yield to the city, because they got it so cheap," he said.

"I'd like to see the site reserved for housing, particularly for young people and first home buyers, and perhaps some reserved for social housing."

Helene Ritchie said building a secondary school in Karori made sense, but using the site for housing was her preference.

Johnny Overton could not be reached for comment.

