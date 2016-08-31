Probe after teacher allegedly stubbed out student's smoke on hand

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ A student claims a cigarette was put out on her hand after a teacher caught her smoking.

A teacher accused of putting a cigarette out on a student's hand has quit after an investigation.

The girl was allegedly caught by the teacher smoking near the toilets at Ngaruawahia High School, during school time, about two months ago.

When the Waikato school got a complaint about the teacher allegedly stubbing out the offending smoke on the student's flesh, it hired an external investigator.

CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ Ngaruawahia High School principal Chris Jarnet said he could not comment as the matter was before "another body".

A two-week investigation was inconclusive and the school is staying tight-lipped on the matter.

READ MORE:

* More than 500 teachers investigated over inappropriate conduct

* Teacher censured and fined for kick up the butt to student

* Police investigating alleged assault at Whanganui High School

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ An investigation is understood to have been inconclusive but the teacher involved has resigned.

But the teacher has since resigned and the body that registers teachers is now also probing the incident.

The Education Council is talking to Ngaruawahia High about "a possible situation with a teacher" and the school is getting advice from the New Zealand School Trustees Association.

A complaint to the school alleged that the teacher - who stuff has decided not to name - put the cigarette out on the student's hand, sources say.

There were no other witnesses.

Principal Chris Jarnet had agreed to discuss the school's response at a Wednesday interview but then sent an email saying the School Trustees Association had told him to postpone it.

"The matter is now before another body and I cannot compromise that process," he said.

Jarnet could not be reached by phone after that and the school office said he was not taking media calls.

But the school has been talking to the Education Council, the professional organisation for teachers.

The council had not received a complaint about the teacher at the time of a mid-August enquiry, but on Wednesday said it was in contact with the school to clarify a possible situation with a teacher.

A source who declined to be named said Ngaruawahia High School's external investigator spent about two weeks looking into the student's complaint.

Another source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the incident happened about two months ago and could not understand why the Education Council hadn't been told sooner.

"It's quite common knowledge around the town," the source said.

The student involved was still at the school, they said.

New Zealand School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr said the organisation never comments on specific incidents.

It has an agreement with the Ministry of Education to support school boards in their governance and employment roles.

The general process for a child hurt by a teacher is to go to a staff member, such as a dean, to make a complaint, Kerr said.

The school would look into the complaint to find out the facts and whether it needed to be reported to another body, such as the police or the Education Council.

The school had to be careful about keeping all parties safe in the process, Kerr said.

"If you're an 18 year old being questioned by a group of adults, how would you feel?"

No complaint had been made to Police, who were not investigating.

Teachers under investigation

A number of teachers have faced investigation in the past six months.

* Rathkeale College, Masterton: a former teacher is under investigation by the Education Council. Sources said the male teacher had a relationship with a Year 13 girl from St Matthew's, who went to joint classes at Rathkeale.

* Whanganui High School: the school was working with police, the School Trustees Association and the Ministry of Education after a male staff member allegedly assaulted a female colleague in June 2016.

* Auckland teacher: allegedly smacked a Year 4 student, and came in front of the Education Council's disciplinary tribunal in June 2016. The council reserved its decision.

* Tokoroa high school teacher: police were investigating the male teacher in June 2016, as he had allegedly slept with a 15-year-old female student.

* Hamilton high school teacher: she allegedly performed oral sex on a senior student in November 2015 and has agreed not to teach while the Education Council investigates.

- Stuff