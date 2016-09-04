Thousands of teachers to walk out this week in protest at bigger class sizes

CHRISTEL YARDLEY / FAIRFAX NZ Tens of thousands of teachers will stop work over the next two weeks, to go to meetings about a proposal to change how schools are funded.

Teachers will mount the first in a series of big walkouts on Monday to protest the government getting rid of funding based on maximum classroom sizes.

Principals say they will be forced to accept unprecedented numbers of children in their classrooms, if education minister Hekia Parata's proposed funding changes go ahead.

At present, schools are funded for teachers according to a strict teacher-pupil ratio: one teacher for every 15 pupils at year 1, ranging up to 29 pupils in years 4 to 6. The minister proposes to replace those ratios with flat funding per pupil. But she insists the Government is spending more than $11 billion on education and it's principals, not her, who decide class sizes.

MEGHAN LAWRENCE / FAIRFAX NZ If the system changes, budget squeezes could mean fewer teachers, says Edgewater College Principal Allan Vester.

In an unprecedented move, teacher unions NZEI and the PPTA are joining forces after the Ministry of Education announced schools could get a "global budget". Over the next two weeks, tens of thousands of Kiwi teachers will stop work to discuss the funding proposals in union meetings along the length of New Zealand.

The global budget would cover teaching and learning – including credits for teacher salaries – so teachers' pay would come out of the same pot the other bills.

ROSE CAWLEY / FAIRFAX NZ 'If you have only got so much money, you can only do so much with it,' says May Road School principal Lynda Stuart.

"It starts putting teachers in competition with the power bill," said NZEI's campaigns advisor Andrew Campbell.

And it would force principals to employ fewer teachers, Edgewater College principal Allan Vester​ said. "The fear is that if the Government squeezes the budget, as it sometimes does, effectively that squeeze will be downward pressure on staff."

Currently, the Ministry of Education decides how many teaching staff to fund by looking at a school's roll – the number of children in each year group – and calculating the staffing from

Under a global budget, principals and boards would lose the certainty that if they get 1000 more students, they will get the staffing to match, Vester said.

The Ministry of Education couldn't comment on how the funding system could affect teacher ratios or class sizes.

"There hasn't been any detailed design yet of any new funding system, because we have been at the stage of seeking input on draft proposals for what the funding system should look like," said Ellen MacGregor-Reid, deputy secretary for strategy, planning and governance.

The ministry wanted sector input well before any decisions were made or a new system designed, her statement said.

But May Road School principal Lynda Stuart said principals may be left with no option on class sizes.

"If you have only got so much money, you can only do so much with it."

"With this new system we don't have that same level of transparency and that same level of knowledge."

Education minister Hekia Parata responded to questions with a statement saying principals set class sizes and that the Government had a track record of increasing education sector funding.

Funding review discussions are at "a very early stage", the statement said.

"Nothing has been decided yet and any changes won't be implemented until 2020."

A report from sector representatives is due to go to cabinet.

"All this means that it is far too early to discuss the direct impact of the Funding Review proposals as no decisions have been made," Parata's statement said.

But Labour's education spokesman Chris Hipkins said schools could be pushed to trade teachers for more operational funding.

"Its inevitable that class sizes and subject option choices are going to be up for grabs."

"What schools and boards are being given is more responsibility for figuring out how to cut costs as a result of Government under-funding."

How many teachers do you get?

* Based on the number of students at a school

* Funded by the Ministry of Education

* Calculated based on how many students are at each year level, and the relevant teacher to student ratio

* The lowest is 1:15 at Year 1 and the highest 1:29 at Years 4 to 6

Meetings start in Auckland on Monday – the first of 53 nationwide over this fortnight – and schools are expected to operate on skeleton staff.

Auckland Primary Principals' Association president and Kohimarama School principal Diane Manners said most schools couldn't legally close but parents could choose to keep their children at home.

Her staff will be attending a meeting on September 13 but expects it to have minimal impact and disruption for pupils. "We will have reduced teaching staff on site and we will have people with children working in larger groups."

North Shore Secondary Schools Principals Association chairman Russell Brooke said the meetings would have varying impacts on schools, depending how many union members they had. But it wouldn't greatly impact his school,

Long Bay College, as senior students are on exams and junior students would go home or have supervised class time.

"It's not a big issue for us, it's something we cope with and deal with. I'm more concerned with the issue behind it," Brooke said. "Most schools need the very best teachers they can … hopefully the outcome from this will be positive."

PPTA president Angela Roberts said union meetings were not unusual and it was like when schools closes for professional development days. "Schools give their communities plenty of notice, they don't expect parents to miss out," Roberts said. "This is important, we need to be able to talk about these changes which could have a profound impact and we're giving teachers an opportunity to talk with professionals."

