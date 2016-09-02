Indian student in Auckland living in fear of being deported but says he's the victim

Chris McKeen Hafiz Syed is appealing to the government to let him stay in New Zealand as he faces deportation.

Hafiz Syed says he collapsed in a heap when he read the letter.

It arrived on Wednesday and informed him: "you are currently unlawful in New Zealand and liable for deportation".

"I was shocked, I just couldn't talk," he said.

"I still don't know how to react."

The 28-year-old, who moved from India to Auckland to study computing, is among an estimated 150 students facing deportation over issues of fake supporting documents organised by agents in India.

Syed hasn't told his parents or friends and has no idea what happens next.

"I'm scared police will come and take me to the airport."

Immigration New Zealand ruled Syed used fraudulent documents in supporting his student visa that was approved last year.

​Like other students who were now stuck in the same situation, he brokered all his forms through an agent back in India.

He said in hindsight that was an error of judgment.

"The mistake I made is trusting the agent blindly, thinking they would do all the things in the right way.

"I'd seen many people go to permanent residency. I was hoping to do the same thing. Unfortunately things aren't working out for me."

Syed packed his bags in his home city of Hyderabad last August and moved to New Lynn to do a diploma in computing from the New Zealand School of Education - a private education provider.

He graduated in May and his plan was to stay on and find a job and make New Zealand his home.

But after applying for the graduate job search visa, Immigration New Zealand investigated his case and came back to him saying his initial student visa forms were false, misleading or forged.

Syed said it crushed his dreams, and that of his parents.

"It's hard for me to face my friends and family over there, I don't know what's going to happen to me. I had a good job in India, I'm the only guy who was well educated in my family, my family supported me. I don't have words, what should I tell them?"

Immigration New Zealand advised him in the letter that he had 42 days to appeal.

However he said that dated back to the initial June 30 application, so technically he was already a couple of weeks too late.

His only hope now was if authorities agreed with his argument that he was not at fault.

"I want the government to intervene in this issue on humanitarian grounds and show some mercy on us and give us a visa so that we can prove our loyalty to this country, and we can work hard. We are not the cheaters. We are the victims."

A protest for the Indian students is planned for midday Saturday at the Mt Roskill electorate office of National MP Parmjeet Parmar.

