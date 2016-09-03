Jeremy Elwood & Michele A'Court: Are kids too COOL for school?

Is it a good idea for kids to learn online from home rather than at school?

OPINION: Husband-and-wife comedians and commentators Jeremy Elwood and Michele A'Court give their views.

JEREMY ELWOOD

The recent announcement from Education Minister Hekia Parata that school students will, in the not too distant future, be able to do potentially all of their learning online, at home, left me more than a little perplexed.



In case you missed it, in a nutshell, schools and other education providers will soon be able to apply to be a Community of Online Learning, or a COOL. That acronym alone should have set the first alarm bells ringing. You can't be "a" cool. Nothing is "a" cool. It sounds like the kind of name conjured up by a mid-30s political staffer in a basement office wearing a backwards baseball hat and an earring, listening to Macklemore in between rounds of Pokemon Go in and around the Beehive.



But I digress. These new, ahem, COOLs will then be able to dictate how often their students physically attend school, if at all. In theory, all students will have the option of completing their education from their bedrooms.



Who on Earth thinks this is a good idea?

JeremyElwood.com Jeremy Elwood: 'Exposure to different cultures, socio-economic backgrounds and talents from your own cannot be replicated over a wireless connection.'

READ MORE:

* Focus on school-age children learning from home

* Dominon Post Editorial: Getting carried away with online schools

* Hekia Parata: Digital technology in curriculum will prepare kids for the future

* Jeremy Elwood & Michele A'Court: The Olympic Dream

* Jeremy Elwood & Michele A'Court: Everyone's talking 'bout shop music

* Jeremy Elwood & Michele A'Court: Celebrating love in Tuscany

* Jeremy Elwood & Michele A'Court: History has to start somewhere

There is far more to teaching than simply reciting information and hoping that your students absorb enough to pass an exam at the end of the year. Teachers are there to inspire, to correct, to explain said information and put it into a context that their students can relate to.



Schools themselves provide a framework of socialisation, peer contact, discipline and variety that can only come with being surrounded by a diverse range of people your own age.



Exposure to different cultures, socio-economic backgrounds and talents from your own cannot be replicated over a wireless connection. It's not always enjoyable, it's not always comfortable, but it remains necessary.



And think about the parents. There's a reason why only a minority of children are home-schooled. For those parents who stay at home, or work from home, I'm sorry to break it to you, kids; we don't want you at home. Those hours between when you rush out the door in the mornings and mope back in late afternoon, those are ours.



Ever noticed how much happier adults look when the school holidays are over? No, you wouldn't, because you aren't there to see it, you're at school.



I completely support an increased use of technology in education. Computer literacy has become an essential life skill, and particularly for organisations like Te Kura, the Correspondence School, having everything available online would be a huge benefit. There will always be students who can't physically attend a school every day, or choose not to, and that's fine.



But on behalf of those who can, and their parents, please don't give them yet another excuse to hide in their rooms all day, staring at their laptops.



MICHELE A'COURT

MicheleACourt.com Michele A'Court: 'Learning is all about the reading you're set, not who you sit with.'

At first blush, this radical new notion that school-aged kids will have the option to stay home and get their education online might seem flawed. Yet with a bit a tweaking, it could actually work. Bear with me.

First, we've got a shortage of teachers in many areas, and a shortage of classrooms. We could a) train more teachers and build more classrooms; b) do something complicated that makes your brain hurt to ensure a better distribution of teachers to places that need them; c) a combination of the above; or d) do away with teachers and classrooms. I think we're liking that last one, right?

Secondly, kids hate going to school. All that whining about getting out of bed on time and finding socks. Who needs that kind of structure? It's not like learning to do stuff on time and being organised is a useful life skill. Lots of people earn a terrific living by flopping round home in their pyjamas with nary a glance at the clock. Let's inculcate that kind of routine into our kids as early as possible.

After 13 years of that they can graduate from pyjamas in the living room to trackpants in their mum's basement. They wouldn't even have to change their online chatroom moniker to something more grown-up sounding than "ThomasTheTank7" unless they wanted to.

Thirdly – and this a great exercise for grown-ups – think back to the valuable things you learned at school. Was it the group activities, social interactions, class trips, friendships or inspirational teachers that had an impact on you? Or that amazing chapter in that text book you read and can recall in minute detail – what it said, what it smelt like, how it made you feel - like it was only yesterday? Exactly. Learning is all about the reading you're set, not who you sit with.

Plus if the kids are at home all day, maybe they could get the dinner on and hang out the laundry. Young people are terrific at multi-tasking. It's not like they get lost in their devices.

And while it is a fact that in many families both parents work and it is illegal to leave a child under 14 at home alone, this is not insurmountable.

Over time, I can imagine creating a special kind of COOL where whole groups of kids could meet in a central location and be supervised safely by someone with – as an additional benefit - some kind of teaching qualification. We could call this a "Safe & Supervised Community Of Online Learning". Or a "SSCOOL" if you're into acronyms.

Bloody brilliant idea. All we'd need is just need a few more classrooms and teachers.

And someone to explain that's not actually how you spell it.

- Stuff