CHRIS MCKEEN / FAIRFAX NZ Most Balmoral School teachers will stop work in protest at proposed funding changes, and principal Malcolm Milner supports them walking off the job.

If anyone should be unhappy about the this week's school stopwork meetings, it's Suzanne Preece.

Preece is a single mother of four. Her youngest, a Year 12 student at Western Springs College, will have to stay home when the teachers walk out on Monday.

CHRIS MCKEEN / FAIRFAX NZ Balmoral School teacher Suzanne Preece: "I hope this sends the message that we will fight this ... when it comes to children and funding this is very serious."

But Preece is also a teacher. She too will be off school that afternoon. She'll be at the big stopwork meeting at Auckland's Town Hall, one of 1500 teachers expect by union organisers to turn out.

Preece says the meeting is a way of showing solidarity and concern about the welfare of their students' education and raise awareness of the Government's proposed changes to school funding. "It's bulk funding," she says. "They can call it global funding, but that's just like a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"I hope this sends the message that we will fight this and we didn't come together over money but when it comes to children and funding this is very serious."

"As teachers salaries will be weighed against basic needs like electricity it will be inevitable that fewer teachers will be employed."

Balmoral School, where Preece works, is a primary and intermediate with a roll of nearly 900 students. Of the school's 49 teachers, only seven will not be attending the meeting. Just 25 pupils will stay at school for supervised activities in the library.

Principal Malcolm Milner says it's important for teachers to find out more about the proposed funding changes and how it will affect them.

"At the end of the day I believe all students deserve to be provided with high quality education," Milner says.

"I think people need to be informed as possible. The impact from the perspective of our school is its people's legal right to attend union meetings."

He doesn't agree with the argument that quality teachers are more important than small class sizes.

"It's all about teachers being in direct contact with each child. If you get more children it's harder to have direct contact.

"Any teacher will tell you having small class sizes is better. As a school we recognise that and we try to do that."

