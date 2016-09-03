Auckland Indian community protests against student deportation in Mt Roskill

Chris McKeen About 50 people gathered in Auckland to protest against Indian students being deported.

Signs reading "Stop Education Trafficking" were at the frontline of an Indian community protest on Saturday.

The protest was held in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill in support of Indian students who face deportation over fake documents.

The 50-strong crowd marched down Stoddard Rd to National MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar's office to hear stories, warnings and messages of support.

People gathered to protest the proposed deportation of nearly 150 Indian students. Protesters said visa agents in Hyderabad, India, filed fraudulent visa documents without their knowledge. Members of the Indian community as well as the Migrant Workers Association turned out for the protest. The protest disrupted traffic in Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill. Placards, flags, signs and loudspeakers were used to get the message across. People were in good spirits despite the cause. People chanted "justice for Indian students" as they marched.

Up to 150 students could face deportation over their documents, which they said were organised by visa agents in India.

Immigration New Zealand notified the students in writing that their visa documents were fraudulent and that they had to leave.

The Nation New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says Indian students due to be deported for visa fraud should be allowed to stay if it was the agents who committed the fraud.

But students said they were not to blame and that it was the agents that faked their visa applications.

Supporter Imiran Khan, 29, said the protest was about raising awareness of the situation.

"I'm here to support the Indian students, some of which are my classmates. It's unfair, some of them haven't even finished their courses but they are telling them to go back home after paying a huge amount of fees," he said.

Chris McKeen Indian community protest.

"The public should know what's going on, these people are innocent - they're just the victims of a scam."

Minister of Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Steven Joyce told The Nation on Saturday morning that the students bore the responsibility of making sure their documentation was legitimate.

"They have to make a declaration that all the information they supply to New Zealand is correct," he said.

"They get agents to advise them, but it is squarely and clearly the responsibility of the student."

- Stuff.co.nz