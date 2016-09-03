NZ First launches policy of free tertiary study in exchange for Kiwis staying in the country

ASHTEN MACDONALD/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First education spokeswoman Tracey Martin has launched a new free tertiary policy for students who in exchange stay and work in the country.

NZ First wants free tertiary education for all students on the condition they pay it off by staying and working in New Zealand.

At the party's annual convention in Dunedin education spokeswoman Tracey Martin launched the "Up Front Investment" tertiary policy with a price tag of $4.6 billion.

For every year a student receives free tertiary study the expectation would be that they stay in the country and work a year.

"It would be a skills debt that would be recorded with the Inland Revenue department based on a student's national student number. After they complete their qualification, for every year they work in New Zealand an equivalent year expense would be deducted from that skills debt," Martin said.

"We think the time is right to remove the student loan burden from our younger generation and switch it to a skill debt."

Under the current system young people are financially burdened, which prevents them from buying a house, having a family early and "drives 17 per cent of them overseas to try and get higher paid jobs," she said.

While the policy requires students to stay and work in New Zealand, Martin doesn't think the policy will kill the overseas experience (OE) for many Kiwis.

She said Kiwis would still be able to travel once they had paid off their skill debt, which for many would be when they were in their mid-20s.

If someone paying off their skill debt wanted to get experience working overseas they would have to find someone internationally to fill their job otherwise "IRD would convert the skill debt into a dollar debt, which would be pursued under current interest charging conditions," Martin said.

The policy also includes upskilling career advisors in secondary schools and a universal living allowance, which is not subject to parental means testing.

Martin expects the Greens, Labour, and the Maori Party would support the policy.

In January the Labour Party launched their "free three years" tertiary policy, which would apply to university students, apprenticeships or for training or retraining in NZQA approved purses.

It would not have to be taken all at once.

Labour has costed it at $265 million in the first year rising to $1.2 billion at full implementation.

At the time the policy was announced Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce said it was a throwback to Labour's 2005 interest free student loan policy, but times had changed and people realised now that money was tighter for the Government.

"More people realise that getting stuff for free is not the reality of it," he said.

