'Why the fuss about big classes?'

Jonathan Milne: A good teacher can inspire anywhere – but small classes help

ROBERT CHARLES / FAIRFAX NZ Education minister Hekia Parata says she got taught well in a class of 46.

OPINION: Hekia Parata can still avert more serious industrial clashes with teachers over school funding – if she is brave enough to compromise.

I remember talking to education minister Hekia Parata, last time she was mad or bad or brave enough to juggle the hot potato that is class sizes.

"I went to Manutahi School in Ruatoria," she told me. "I got in touch with my old teacher there recently, and he told me there were 46 children in my class, and that wasn't the biggest class in the school. We got taught well."

It's true, a great teacher can inspire and educate pupils with nothing but a blackboard and chalk in the middle of the school rugby paddock.

Indeed, there are exciting innovations in new learning environments that are a world away from a teacher standing in front of a classroom full of kids at wooden desks. Some schools are experimenting with knocking down the walls between classrooms and allowing two or more teachers and their assistants to work with whatever sized group of children best suits the lesson, whether it be one or 50.

At my son's school, his class and another have been, to all intents and purposes, merged into one. The wood and plasterboard wall is still there, but the age and culture walls have come down. Kids aged from 6 to 8 mingle in whatever combination best suits what they're learning,

So, some might ask, why the fuss about Parata's plans to abandon funding ratios that guarantee, at year one, a full time qualified teacher for every 15 children; at year six, one for every 29 pupils.

She rightly points out that the size of individual classes is up to the principal: if the funding remains broadly the same, they can choose to hire the same teachers and maintain the same class sizes.

The difficulty is that, with the new "global budget", principals would be forced to balance hiring teachers against the pressing demands to pay the power bill, the water bill, the stationery, the cleaners … and with every year that goes by, and every new cost that emerges, 2016's class size ratios will be gradually eroded.

With the guaranteed funding gone, principals will be forced to make tough compromises.

On Monday, teachers begin a rolling series of stop work meetings up and down New Zealand. They are expressing a range of concerns about the proposed finding model, but the class size ratios is a big one.

The worst of the industrial clashes of yesteryear may yet be avoided. Parata should consider whether, within her new global budget, she is wedded to the purity of her ideological vision, or whether she is willing to reinstate a bottom line guarantee of the existing teacher-child ratios.

This would not only be a pragmatic compromise from a government that prides itself on its pragmatism.

It would also acknowledge the reality: that yes, a great teacher can work wonders anywhere – but the more closely that good teacher is able to work with each child, the brighter will be that child's future.

- Sunday Star Times