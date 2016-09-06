New Zealand universities place in top 500 despite some losing ground

SUPPLIED Chris Whelan, Executive Director of Universities New Zealand says the result is something to be proud of.

The latest university rankings are in and New Zealand is within the top three per cent globally.

The QS rankings - which evaluate universities on their research, resourcing, employability and internationalisation - have placed all eight of the country's institutions in the top 500.

Six of our universities have improved in the rankings, though University of Canterbury has fallen from 211th place to 214th.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAXNZ Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce disagreed that universities were under funded.

University of Auckland achieved the highest ranking of 81, followed by University of Otago at 169.

RADIO NEW ZEALAND Universites NZ says it's a great achievement in an incredibly competitive global market.

Canterbury, Victoria University (228), Waikato University (324) and Massey University (340) followed.

Waikato has climbed 77 places in the past two years, and Lincoln University has gained 68 places in the past two years to 343.

Lincoln University ranked just above Auckland University of Technology, which was in a bracket of 441 - 450.

Executive director of Universities New Zealand Chris Whelan said it was an extraordinary result, after a decade of slowly dropping in the rankings.

"We are the only country in the world to have all our universities ranked within the top 500," he said.

Whelan said it was normal for rankings to go up and down "a little bit".

"The competition is just getting hotter and hotter".

Whelan acknowledged the increase in Government funding of research had contributed to the strong results.

Though the ratio of staff to student ratio was slipping "across the board".

The sector was under pressure, with funding levels only 70 per cent of that in Australia and the United Kingdom, he said.

He encouraged the Government to increase investment in order to keep up with rising "real costs", including the "basic cost of staffing", library subscriptions and computers.

Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce said it was a "good result," and showed New Zealand's universities were holding their own.

He rejected Whelan's argument that universities were under-funded. Their funding had increased almost 25 per cent since 2008, he said.

