University in union pay row

Victoria University defends job advertisement offering higher wage for non-union members

123RF Victoria University has been forced to defend advertisements offering more money to non-union members.

Victoria University has hit back at criticism of a job advertisement offering more money to non-union members, saying the Tertiary Education Union is holding workers back.

The university recently advertised for a librarian and offered those on a union agreement salaries of $41,874 to $73,910, compared with $57,280 to $78,760 for those who opted for individual contracts.

The university is also listing other jobs with similar differences, and has been accused by the TEU of being anti-union.

SUPPLIED 240714 NEWS Photo supplied. Caption: Susan Hornsby-Geluk Partner, Dundas Street Employment Lawyers

However, the university said the TEU had turned down an offer to secure its members the same pay rates as non-union staff, and it was left wondering why.

New wage ranges were introduced earlier this year, and staff members were given the option of moving on to those ranges, with the associated terms and conditions, or remaining on their current scales.

Vice-chancellor Grant Guilford said the union's refusal to accept the offer had created a "mysterious situation in which the TEU is preventing Victoria University paying our staff what they deserve".

JOHN NICHOLSON/ FAIRFAX NZ 12042016 Supplements Photo:John Nicholson Fairfax media NZ. Hunter building Victoria University of Wellington Kelburn Wellington.

"The university's staff who are union members have been offered the same pay rates as the university's non-union staff members.

"To date, the union has refused to accept the university's offer to increase the pay of the university's union staff."

TEU deputy secretary Nanette Cormack was reported in other media as saying the advertisements were a breach of good faith and she had asked the university to take them down.

"I think it gives the impression to people who work at the university and are members of the union that the university favours people who aren't in a union," she said.

"It also makes people who don't work at the university question the point of joining a union as it would be a disadvantage."

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk, of Dundas Street Employment Lawyers, said the university had done nothing wrong in offering more money to non-union members.

However, it needed to be careful about whether it was "exerting undue influence over someone to join a union or not".

"The way in which [the advertisement] is framed could arguably push employees in the direction of not joining the union.

"Having said that, that could arguably be a short-sighted way to look at it, because the rate of pay is just one term of the contract.

"I think it's unusual for an advertisement to set out that sort of information in that way, and the question has to be asked why they're doing that."

- Stuff