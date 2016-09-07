Barbers help boys to look suave for Patea Area School's first ball in 24 years

GRANT MATTHEW/stuff.co.nz The boys from Patea Area School get haircuts ahead of the Patea Area School's ball this Saturday.

A Taranaki classroom became a makeshift barbershop ahead of a school's first student ball in nearly a quarter of a century.

Barbers Ngahina Wharehoka and Lachie Stevens, from Jetcharm Barbershop in New Plymouth, worked their magic on a line of young men queued up in the room at Patea Area School, where dozens of suits await an airing at Saturday night's big event.

​Wharehoka said after seeing a story about the school holding its first ball in 24 years and a request for dresses on TV news and Facebook, she alerted her boss, Sean Conaglen.

Grant Matthew Lachie Stevens, from Jetcharm Barber Shop in New Plymouth, cuts Tumana Whakatutu's hair ahead of the Patea Area School's ball this Saturday.

They decided to give the boys a hand on their big night, and Conaglen put out a call for people to drop off suits at the barbershop.

"We collected the suits and brought them down, and Ngahina and Lachie are donating their time," he said.

One of the boys in the line, Denzel Adlam-King, said he had been cutting several of his mates' hair for the past couple of years as a hobby.

However, he was pleased to see the professionals on the job and said everyone was looking forward to the ball.

"It is pretty exciting. I didn't think it was going to happen."

The haircuts were part of an outpouring of community support for the students and the ball.

"There are so many people who have done so much," said principal Nicola Ngarewa.

The response to their TV request for dresses amazed everyone, she said.

Hundreds of dresses, shoes and accessories arrived in boxes and parcels, along with suits and shirts for the boys.

Tears flowed as some of the dresses were unpacked and stories that accompanied them were read.

A whole wing of the school has been taken over by ball dresses, with gowns hanging on hooks in the passage.

So many gowns and suits arrived that many have been sent on to other schools.

On Wednesday, three days out from the big night, the air was full of excitement.

A bevy of hairdressers, nail technicians and makeup artists from around South Taranaki have volunteered their time to help the girls prepare for their big night and a fleet of hot rods and other services will also help to make the ball a night to remember.

Ngarewa said the students were feeling very humbled by the support.

"This is all about our kids who do a lot, they give a lot to the community and it's being reciprocated. They have learned the value of paying it forward," she said.

- Stuff