'Axe school funding change'

Government plans for 'global budget' at schools should not go ahead, advisory committee says

Warwick Smith/ Fairfax NZ. Education Minister Hekia Parata says she is not surprised by the funding advisory group's recommendation that plans for a global budget not go ahead.

Controversial plans to lump school funding for teachers and other costs into one pot remain on the table - despite an advisory group recommending they not go ahead.

Education Minister Hekia Parata says the Government's plans are not "dead and buried", despite schools closing this week as unions held meetings to discuss their concerns.

Plans to introduce a "global budget" have created controversy, with teachers afraid they could lose their jobs if the plan goes ahead.

At the moment, schools are given guaranteed funding to pay for teachers, which is separate from money to cover operational costs like power bills, stationery and cleaners.

READ MORE:

* Jo Moir: Schools will look to parents' pockets​

* What will replace school deciles?

* School decile changes call into question whole funding system

* 'Poorly targeted' school decile funding may be dropped

* Schools rely on $1b donations during 15 years of 'free' education system

The plans for a global budget would put all that money into one pot, with schools then required to decide how much money goes towards staff.

Teachers and unions are concerned that the change would lead to staff being laid off, which could also lead to larger class sizes and less help for children.

In its report on the Government's funding proposals, the advisory committee recommended against the global budget going ahead.

The group's concerns included the removal of the "ring fence" around resources for teachers, extra pressure on staff, and the possibility of creating uncertainty for schools about their resources.

However, it backed six other funding proposals from the Government: including:

* Taking a per-child approach to funding

* More funding for children at greatest risk of underachievement in education

​* More money for small and isolated schools

* Changes to the way school property funding is managed

* Better accountability for student achievement

* Supporting a wider range of education options, like private schools and charter schools

NOT 'DEAD AND BURIED'

Parata acknowledged strong opposition to the measure but was not prepared to take global budgets off the table ahead of a discussion by Cabinet.

"We all know that children are different, therefore there will be different challenges in different schools, so the underlying theme is how do we give schools choices and flexibility.

"The global budget is purely a mechanism for paying. It isn't about how we put together how much a school should get."

Asked if it was too soon to say global budgets were "dead and buried", Parata responded: "Yes it would, because that isn't consistent with Cabinet process."

Schools across the country closed this week as teachers attended a joint union meeting to discuss their concerns about the funding review.

The Post Primary Teacher's Association (PPTA) and NZEI Te Riu Roa have both been critical about the plans for a global budget, saying it could put teaching staff at risk.

"Principals have said they don't want this, they hate the job of making decisions around their support staff already, and to have to make those decisions about their teachers as well is something they just don't want to do," PPTA president Angela Roberts has said.

- Stuff