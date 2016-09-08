Parata fires shot at teachers

Govt's 'global budget' plan for schools still on table, despite advice to drop it

Warwick Smith/ Fairfax NZ. Education Minister Hekia Parata says she is not surprised by the funding advisory group's recommendation that plans for a global budget not go ahead.

Controversial plans to combine school funding for teachers with other costs are still on the table, despite an advisory group saying they should be dropped.

Schools across the country closed this week as thousands of teachers attended union meetings to discuss their concerns.

Some teachers were afraid they would lose their jobs or face larger class sizes under a "global budget".

On Thursday, an advisory committee recommended dropping the plan entirely. It had concerns about extra pressure on staff, uncertainty for schools, and removal of the "ring fence" around resources for teachers.

Education Minister Hekia Parata said the Government's plans were not "dead and buried" and would be discussed by Cabinet.

Schools are given guaranteed funding to pay for teachers, which is separate from money used for operational costs such as power, stationery and cleaners.

The global budget plan would combine all that money. Schools would be required to decide how much money goes towards staff.

NOT 'DEAD AND BURIED'

Parata acknowledged strong opposition to the measure, but would not take global budgets off the table ahead of a discussion by Cabinet.

"We all know that children are different, therefore there will be different challenges in different schools, so the underlying theme is how do we give schools choices and flexibility.

"The global budget is purely a mechanism for paying. It isn't about how we put together how much a school should get."

During Parliament's question time, Parata criticised this week's union meetings, which she said had been a "disruption" and inconvenienced parents because they were held during school hours.

She said there had already been 90 meetings across the country about the plan. Concerned teachers had been kept informed.

Despite the committee's recommendation, it was too early to pop the champagne as the plan could still go ahead, said Post Primary Teacher's Association (PPTA) president Angela Roberts.

"We very clearly understand the huge risks to the system if they pursue this, and we just want it off the table.

"What we do want to do is get on with finding a replacement to decile funding and make sure we have a good funding model for our students."

She disputed Parata's criticism of the union meetings, and said some of the Ministry's own meetings with teachers and principals had been held during school hours.

Green Party education spokeswoman Catherine Delahunty said Parata should drop the idea.

"The teachers have responded very strongly. They've given their opinion, and it's a resounding no," she said.

"I think it's disappointing for teachers to have to fight the class size battle all over again with the same minister, and it's time to drop the whole idea."

She said Parata's union meeting criticism was a "distraction".

"I thought that was unnecessary and gratuitous. They have a perfect right to meet whenever they can."

Thousands of teachers and support staff from three unions met in Christchurch on Wednesday, which was "unprecedented," said Canterbury/West Coast secondary principal's association president Phil Holstein.

"It showed the level of concern and the issue that has been raised by this proposal. To me, that was a big sign."

The advisory committee backed six other funding proposals from the Government, including:

* Taking a per-child approach to funding

* More funding for children at greatest risk of underachievement in education

​* More money for small and isolated schools

* Changes to the way school property funding is managed

* Better accountability for student achievement

* Supporting a wider range of education options, like private schools and charter schools

- Stuff