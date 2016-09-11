Iwi interest in Karori campus

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust Iwi express interest in Karori campus

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ What will become of Victoria University's old teachers' college campus in Karori which could soon be on the market with a multimillion-dollar asking price?

Victoria University has confirmed it is in talks with Wellington iwi over the future of the old teachers' college campus in Karori.

A university spokeswoman said on Sunday that it had been in discussions regarding its plan to sell the land with Taranaki Whanui ki te Upoko o te Ika, via their Chief Executive Jason Fox, to keep them informed of developments.

"There are no outstanding Treaty settlements that could require the Kaori campus land to be retained for Treaty settlement purposes, and the land is not subject to right of first refusal under existing Treaty settlement legislation."

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Victoria University's Karori Campus is home to 20 buildings, including six netball and tennis courts, cricket nets, a gymnasium, a marae, a dance studio, a field and a hall.

The university had also been in talks regarding the sale with other "Maori interests", whom it did not name, as well as with the Wellington City Council and two childcare centres based on the campus.

READ MORE:

* Council should buy Karori campus for future use, says mayoral candidate Jo Coughlan

* Victoria University reviewing the future of Karori campus

* Does Wellington need a new secondary school in Karori?

* Victoria University vice-chancellor: 'Right versus right' decisions and the Karori campus

"Victoria University has sought permission from the Crown to dispose of the Karori campus. If that request is granted, the University will then enter into formal discussions with the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and the many other interested parties," the university spokeswoman said.

"We look forward to working with all parties to progress the process that we must follow in respect of the potential sale of the Karori campus."

The Karori site was transferred to the university by the Ministry of Education for $10 in 2014. Now, the university's intention is to dispose of the site, which is potentially worth more than $20 million.

The university plans to offer the campus back to the Government. If it declines, it will look at offering the site back to its original owners and use any money made selling it for educational purposes.

The site is currently being used by sporting and community groups, and by neighbouring Karori Normal School. It houses 20 buildings, including six netball and tennis courts, cricket nets, a gymnasium, a marae, a dance studio, a field and a hall.

The university plans to hold a public meeting this month concerning the site's future.

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust has been approached for comment.

- Stuff