'Stop vandalising our kohanga reo'

Taupo kohanga reo hit by vandals three times

MATT SHAND/FAIRFAX NZ Treyvaughn Rakei and Jacob Rakei-Aupaau want their Kohanga Reo to remain vandal-free so they can continue to play safely.

Playtime was ruined for the children at Atawhai Te Kohanga Reo after a vandal attack left nails strewn about their yard and their facilities set alight.

Over the past three weeks, children and staff have arrived at the Crown Road facility to find it vandalised three times.

"During the first attack, all of the locks were smashed off the storage shed," Atawhai Te Kohanga Reo Kuiako Matua Desiree Hemopo said.

MATT SHAND/FAIRFAX NZ The shed at Atawhai Te Kohanga Reo was set ablaze during the most recent vandal attack on the playcentre.

"There were tools and what-nots in there, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

"When we came in, we saw nails had been strewn around the playground.

"We were out here for a while picking them all up to make sure it was safe for the tamariki to play."

The kohanga reo was targeted again the very next week. This time the locks to storage centres were cut off, but again nothing was taken.

"By then, we had moved most of the important stuff inside."

The third attack occurred last week and was much more serious.

"The third attack was the fire one," Hemopo said.

"They got some bushes around the back and chucked some petrol on them, or sprayed them with something, to set them on fire.

"The shed is a mess."

Hemopo has been at the kohanga reo for 17 years and has never seen attacks occur so frequently on the facility.

"It has been quite a while since we had any vandalism. We put in big six-foot fences, which keep the children safe and make it hard to break in.

"We want this to be a safe haven not just for our tamariki but for our whanau as well - a safe place to play as well as learn. When things like this happen, you feel a bit violated that someone would want to do this."

Taupo Police Sergeant Phillip Edwards said it is a shame the kohanga reo had been targeted and he called on the community to help locate the vandals and report suspicious activity in the area.

"Police are seeking information from the public as to the identity of the offender so that these people can be stopped," he said.

"These people reside in your community and could be a family member or mate who will continue to commit crimes until they are stopped.

"If this sounds like someone you know, you can give us a call on 0800 555 111 and tell us their information without revealing your identity."

