'Disparaging' comments at heart of case

Supplied Dr Christine Fenton was made redundant from her role as academic director at Witt in 2014.

A war of words between a Taranaki polytech and its former academic director is under the spotlight at an Employment Relations Authority hearing.

Last August, the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki or Witt filed proceedings against Dr Christine Fenton, claiming she had breached the terms of the settlement she made with the polytech after she was made redundant from her role in 2014.

Witt alleges Fenton made "disparaging" comments about the organisation and failed to stop even after she was sent a letter in July 2015 which informed her legal action would be taken if she continued.

Charlotte Curd A dispute between a Taranaki polytech and a former staff member is the subject of an Employment Relations Authority hearing, which will likely end on Wednesday.

After being advised of the legal proceedings, Fenton then filed claims of her own against Witt.

However, an interim non-publication order about the specific detail of the comments related to allegations made by both sides is currently in force.

Robert Charles Witt chief executive Barbara George began her evidence a the Employment Relations Authority hearing on Monday.

The hearing before Employment Relations Authority (ERA) member Rachel Larmer, which began on Monday, will consider both sets of claims.

In January 2014, a settlement was reached between Witt and Fenton and was signed off by a mediator two months later. Prior to this Fenton was employed at Witt for 12 years.

During her evidence, Fenton said the first time she became aware of any issues with Witt was when she received a letter from its lawyer putting her on notice for behaviour they believed had breached the terms of her redundancy or settlement package. She said she did not believe she had breached the terms of her settlement with Witt.

During her evidence, Witt chief executive Barbara George disputed there had been any disparagement of Fenton and also denied elements of the evidence which had been tabled to support the former employee's claims.

Email trails, recollections of conversations and the content of Facebook posts were also discussed during the hearing's first day.

Larmer told the parties it was "interesting" the case had got to the point where the ERA had to rule on the matter, rather than issues being settled beforehand. She also suggested there was a level of "animosity" between the two.

As of the end of August 2016, Witt had spent about $120,000 on legal and consultancy fees related to the ERA proceedings against Fenton.

​An oral determination may be given by Larmer at the end of the hearing on Wednesday. Witt has also sought a compliance order against Fenton, which if granted would mean any future breaches could result in court action being taken.

Determinations made by the ERA are legally binding and can include a range of remedies, like ordering costs, reimbursement of lost wages and other types of compensation.

In June, the ERA ruled Witt could not have access to information Fenton leaked to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) under the Protected Disclosures Act.

Witt claimed some of the information Fenton used should have been returned to the polytech when her job ended but the ERA ruled it had no right to see the information and the organisation should not have known Fenton was the whistleblower.

Fenton's information was part of an investigation subsequently launched by TEC which led to Witt having to pay back $3.7 million to the government after it was found its Maori performing arts course had graduated students who probably did not attend.

