Investigation at Pukete School

Principal, staff under investigation at Pukete Primary School

AUDREY MALONE/FAIRFAX NZ Pukete Primary School principal Gavin Oliver and four staff members are under investigation for allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

The principal of Hamilton's Pukete Primary School and four staff members have been investigated for allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

However, it is understood that a preliminary investigation has found that there wasn't a case to answer.

The school's deputy principal Carey Huria is understood to have made complaints about principal Gavin Oliver and four staff. Huria has been on stress leave for a month while the investigation was underway. She did not respond to requests for an interview today.

Board of trustees chairman Willie Hetaraka resigned because he believed the investigation was outside the scope of the sub-committee charged with investigating the inquiry.

"It's sad that I have resigned but I don't agree that the sub-committee should be conducting the inquiry," Hetaraka said.

He would not be drawn on the nature of the inquiry except to say: "It's a cultural issue in the school."

As a former senior sergeant with the police, Hetaraka said he believed the allegations should be investigated by people with legal expertise.

His resignation letter will be presented at the board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Principal Gavin Oliver refused to comment.

Tokoroa North Primary School principal Stephen Blair led the investigations.

Although he confirmed he was undertaking the investigation, Blair said due to signing a confidentiality agreement with the board, he was unable to provide comment.

​Huria has been at the Te Rapa school since the beginning of the 2014 school year. She has previously worked for the Ministry of Education.

