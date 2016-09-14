Principal got Maccas on school credit

Former principal censured for school credit card spend

A Waikato principal who used a school credit card at petrol stations and McDonald's said she felt guilty and sick about it.

Toni Hill has since left her job at Mercer School - between Meremere and Pokeno.

She spent almost $400 on the school card and didn't tell the board until administration staff picked it up on the account.

Hill said she first used the card because she had put petrol in her car then couldn't find her wallet, and she always intended to repay the money.

But the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal has censured her for serious misconduct.

Hill said she was frantic at the petrol station on January 31, 2014.

"I had already put the petrol in my car. I looked where I normally stored [my wallet], but it wasn't there. I searched all through my car," she said in evidence.

The school credit card was in a locked compartment in her car and she thought she could use it if she repaid the school.

"Deep down I knew using the school credit card was the wrong choice," she said.

"I felt guilty and sick. I was unsure how I would approach [telling the school] without sounding like I had done something bad."

Hill handed over credit card receipts as requested in February 2014, noting that $390.31 was personal expenditure.

Six transactions were made: at petrol stations, McDonald's, Countdown, and in Rotorua.

She then informed the board, repaid the money the day an invoice was sent, and admitted she knew the spending was against the school's policy.

She later resigned, effective July - before the investigation was complete.

In evidence, she said she put off telling the school because she was worried a "foolish decision" could ruin her hard work.

"I knew there would be consequences but never would I have thought I would have to resign and leave the job I loved."

Counsel for the Complaints Assessment Committee Rebecca Scott suggested Hill only told the board chair about the spending when she knew it was "bound to come to light".

In defence, advocate Janette Andrews said Hill had been panicked, the spending happened over a brief period and stopped when her wallet was found.

Hill didn't attempt to hide the use of the card, though it was a small amount of money she intended to pay back.

The issues could have been avoided by ringing the board chair straight away to explain the situation, the tribunal said.

But her offending was at the lower end of the scale.

The tribunal censured Hill for serious misconduct, ordered her to pay half the costs of the disciplinary proceedings, and put conditions on her practising certificate.

Over the next year, she must tell any school that she works at or intends to work at about the decision, and she may not hold any position involving managerial financial responsibility.

- Stuff