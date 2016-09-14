Damp flats big issue as Wellington mayoral candidates take on Vic Uni students

Freezing mouldy flats were the burning issue at Victoria University's Wellington mayoral candidates debate.

The seven candidates who showed up on Tuesday were keen to impress with their own tales of student woe and scholastic achievement, including veteran councillor Helene Ritchie who claimed to have lived in a shed on The Terrace when she studied at the university.

Ritchie was joined by fellow candidates Andy Foster, Jo Coughlan, Justin Lester, Nick Leggett, Nicola Young and Keith Johnson. Johnny Overton did not attend.

Maarten Holl From left, Helene Ritchie, Andy Foster, Justin Lester, Jo Coughlan, Nick Leggett, Nicola Young and Keith Johnson are grilled during Victoria University's Wellington mayoral candidates debate.

Wellington's sub-standard rental housing stock was the hot topic for debate as more than 500 students watched on.

The Victoria University of Wellington Students Association (VUWSA) has been pushing its Student Friendly Wellington campaign in the lead up to October's local body elections.

With 40,000 students injecting about $2 billion to the local economy every year association president Jonathan Gee said students had the power to sway the election.

The campaign's main plank is lobbying for a rental Warrant of Fitness – standards to ensure all rental properties are warm, safe and dry.

Six of the attending mayoral candidates signed a pledge with VUWSA to introduce the compulsory scheme in Wellington. Johnson had not responded.

Foster name-checked Labour's Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, which is currently before Parliament and would set minimum heating and insulation standards for rental homes.

"We should not be having houses that make people sick," he said.

With the return of "third world diseases" Porirua mayor Leggett said a bill was needed that covered the whole country.

Johnson said the problem of substandard housing was widening in tandem with growing inequality.

Coughlan was concerned with how a rental WoF might work, who would pay for it and how it would be enforced.

Young agreed the scheme was a good idea but warned there could be "unforseen consequences" including cutting supply and forcing up rents.

Lester said Wellington, which is part of research into the effects of the scheme, was a leader in the field and the city needed to "force change" with a local bill if the national Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill fail.

Ritchie agreed with Lester's stance but said the council had to ensure compliance with the scheme was already in place.

Candidates were next grilled over Wellington's high public transport costs – the city is the only one in the country without discounted student fares.

Most candidates agreed fares should be frozen or further subsidised and although the Greater Wellington Regional Council was being lobbied, ultimately most said the decision would be made by the regional council.

Council blacklisting of flats for abusing recycling bags in student areas like The Terrace and Aro Valley was also covered, as was low student voter turnout and ways to keep graduates in the capital after their studies were over.

