'Tickled and tackled' students

Teacher who played bullrush with students has registration cancelled

MARTIN HUNTER / FAIRFAX NZ Children alleged a teacher touched them inappropriately during a game of bullrush.

​A first-year teacher who tickled pupils and lay on top of them during games of bullrush has had his registration cancelled.

Steven David Elms, of Palmerston North, would tackle and be tackled by students at Te Kuiti Primary School, and sometimes lie on top of children while playing, a New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision said.

A student at the Waikato school complained that Elm's hand had slipped onto their genitals but a police investigation didn't find enough information to press charges.



READ MORE:

* Turangi teacher who pushed student struck off register

* Complaints to Education Council about teacher sexual conduct double in 2 years

* Teacher censured and fined for kick up the butt to student

* Bullrush comeback in Christchurch schools

Staff at Te Kuiti Primary became concerned about Elms' behaviour within a term of him starting at the school in January 2014, the summary said.

The principal spoke to him about professional relationships with children in term one, and warned him about being overfamiliar and touching children the next term.

"Mr Elms did not like being directed or corrected and at times suggested he was more experienced than other staff," the summary of facts said.

"He... did not change his practices in respect of overfamiliarity with children despite having been advised to do so."

A complaint in August sparked the police investigation and also prompted the school to do its own investigation in August, which found "inappropriate activities".

During disciplinary proceedings, Elms described touching students as "rough-housing play" and said what one person sees as fun can be seen differently by others.

He admitted serious misconduct before a New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing took place, although he denied putting his hand on a pupil's genital area and kissing a child on the forehead.

Other behaviour in the agreed summary of facts included tickling kids for 10 to 15 minutes, hugging pupils, picking them up, and massaging a female colleague's shoulders "without ensuring that his touch was welcome".

Another charge was of playing a game called "toilet", which involved kids sitting on his lap.

The disciplinary tribunal censured Elms for serious misconduct and cancelled his registration.

He will also have to pay about $3300 towards the cost of the disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement, Te Kuiti Primary's board of trustees said Elms was immediately suspended when the issues came to light, and the school followed advice from the appropriate organisations.

"The Board considers the Education Council process was thorough and has no comment to make on their findings."

It was grateful for support from the school community and staff through the process.

Board chair Ollie Mitchell said teachers have protocols and procedures around boundaries.

University of Waikato associate dean of teacher education Beverley Cooper said expectations around teacher behaviour were "very clear".

"As a teacher, [Elms] should know that they were inappropriate boundaries that he crossed... he didn't think about the consequences of his actions.

"It has always been very clear about what's appropriate and what's not."

Cooper said there was a code of ethics for teachers to abide by and students and new teachers were heavily supervised.

"Some of these things that happened in the past weren't ever so obvious because they weren't reported quite in the same way. With cases like this, they're put online straight away for everyone to see so there's more [transparency].

"To me, it looks as if it was an on-going issue. I think the school has done what it needed to do. It looks to me as if principal has tried to address the teacher on several occasions, so I don't know why the teacher would have persisted.

- Sunday Star Times