A dedicated group of Ross Intermediate students approached boardroom bosses to help 72 kids who couldn't afford camp.

A dedicated group of kids is seeking sponsorship from local businesses to help kids who may miss out on school camp this year.

Pupils at Ross Intermediate School in Palmerston North were disappointed that some kids weren't able to go on camp because their families couldn't afford to spend just over $200 to secure a place. 

So they set up a Give a Little page and are presenting to local businesses in a search for funding to ensure the whole school can enjoy camp in November. 

 

 

