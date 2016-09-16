$79m school rebuild on

Work underway on New Zealand's largest school project

Supplied An artist's impression of the $79 million Western Springs College rebuild.

Work has begun on New Zealand's largest ever public school rebuild.

The beginning of the work on Western Springs College in Auckland was marked with a blessing and sod turning on Friday morning, and attended by members of Ngati Whatua o Orakei and Education Minister Hekia Parata.

Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced in November the Government would invest $75 million in the rebuild, while an additional $4 million would be spent on upgrading the Auckland Performing Arts Centre (TAPAC).

Warwick Smith/ Fairfax NZ. Minister of Education, Hekia Parata attended the official blessing for work to begin on the college.

Over the next two years, 80 per cent of the school will be demolished and a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place.

READ MORE:

* Western Springs College 79 million rebuild plans revealed

* Western Springs College principal Ken Havill steps aside

Acting principal Ivan Davis spoke at the ceremony and acknowledged the absence of Kaye, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, who has long advocated for the project.

Supplied Over the next two years, 80 per cent of the school will be demolished and a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place.

"For us this is an epic moment, the journey of Western Springs College has been long, but we're excited," he said.

"We're scared about the open heart surgery that will be performed on us while the body still goes on.

"We know that the build that we're going to turn the sod for today for 1800 students is not going to be enough and the plans for 2500 will be in the near future."

Parata congratulated the school, the board and members of the Ngati Whatua on the work.

"The college is built on a former landfill and quarry, which means there are considerable geotechnical challenges associated with the site," she said.

"However, the site is ideally positioned to serve surrounding communities, so this is an important investment in the local school network.

"It's been quite a process with elephants buried under here and a landfill site."

She said the Government is committed to working with Auckland Council as the population of the city grows to invest in schools.

"Western Springs College is one of our highest-performing schools, and I'm confident that students, parents and staff alike can't wait to see the new facilities take shape."

The decile 8 school was built on a restored landfill site in 1963 but the land and buildings have caused problems ever since.

WSC board chair John Loof said the rebuild will involve removal of landfill material down to underlying basalt rock to provide foundation for the new buildings and minimise containments.

The new school will consist of a large three-storey teaching block and new sports, library, teaching and support facilities.

A new two-storey block for the school's te reo Maori immersion unit will include 12 new teaching spaces and a Whare Tapere.

"The project is very much on track and we've achieved all the milestones thus far and we've got our eyes on the opening date of the school opening in 2019," Loof said.

- Stuff