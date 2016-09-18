Boy's needs not 'bad enough'

Christchurch mum struggling to get specialist intervention for son

SUPPLIED A registered psychologist found Nehemiah would benefit from specialist intervention, but his mother claims she's unable to get enough support in mainstream schools.

Nehemiah Cathro is a classic case of a child falling through the cracks, his mother says.

The six-year-old is anxious and cries easily. He tells his mum nobody wants to play with him. His fine motor skills lag behind his peers.

His mother, Sarah Johnston, sought an independent assessment by a registered psychologist last year. It found he had dyspraxia, possible dyslexia and autism, sensory processing disorder, visual processing problems and social developmental delay.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ Sara Johnston says the process for getting enough support for her son is difficult.

The psychologist said Nehemiah would benefit from specialist intervention, but Johnston was struggling to get support from the public purse.



She said the process for getting help was too complicated. There was no easy route to follow.

The Ministry of Education said records showed Nehemia received speech language support at his previous school, and specialist early intervention in pre-school.

Johnston said the support was limited; he was assessed briefly during pre-school, but received no ongoing support. Similarly, a teacher aide who supported him at school said she was not qualified enough to help.

She said she was told "there was no point" in applying for ongoing resourcing scheme (ORS) funding.

There were too many hoops to jump through, she said. Nehemiah's needs would not be considered "bad enough".

Information released under the Official Information Act showed the Ministry of Education had received 547 applications for ORS funding in Canterbury since 2013.

Out of 14 districts, only by Wellington, North-West and Manukau had higher numbers of applicants than Canterbury.

About 1 per cent of students in New Zealand schools met the criteria for the funding.

As a solo mum battling chronic illness, Johnston did not have the funds to send her son to a private school or tutor.

She felt the Ministry of Education was unable to support children whose needs were not extreme.

"If his fine motor skills were that bad, I think he would get help. If his writing was that bad, I think he would get help," she said.

Ministry of Education head of sector enablement and support Susan Howan said ORS funding was not capped, but the scheme supported students with the highest level of need.

"We are always concerned when parents believe they have not got the support they feel they need."

Ministry staff would follow up with Johnston to consider what support "may be available".

Christchurch principal Gerard Direen said the needs of the city's children shifted significantly post-quake.

The level of response from government agencies had not been sufficient and an interim plan was needed, he said.

"While the adults are making sure they've got their systems right, there's an element of risk still going on for some children.

Direen urged Ministry officials to visit Christchurch to see the situation for themselves.

"Don't tell me about your stats out of Wellington, come and walk on the ground here."

The Ministry of Education said funding for special education had increased by about 29 per cent in the last five years, to about $600 million per year.

