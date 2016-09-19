Tears over maths exam

Maths teachers 'shell shocked' after exam, fighting back against NZQA

A question from the exam.

Maths teachers are taking the fight to the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) after NCEA level 1 exams that left them "shell shocked" and students disillusioned and some in tears.

Margaret Priest, head of maths at Wellington Girls' College said the exam was poorly set and required a high level of literacy.

"We're teaching maths here, not literacy," she said.

CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ Maths teachers are "horrified" at NCEA level 1 exams set by the NZ Qualifications Authority.

"We had girls crying ... we were just shell shocked by it."

Try the exam questions here and here, confirmed by Maths NZ and NZGrapher

Teachers had been told more problem solving would be included in the exams, and last year there had been some more.

"This year had so much problem solving we almost lost the skill," Priest said.

"You can have some problem solving in algebra but ... you have to have basic skills as well."

There had also been a lack of consultation and notification about how the paper was going to be changed, and a lack of resources, she said.

The Wellington Mathematics Association would be holding a meeting at her school later on Monday to decide how it would respond to NZQA, which set the exams.

The exams were students' first experience of external NCEA assessments.

Wellington Girls' students were tough, resilient and well prepared but they were now disillusioned when the aim was to encourage students to take maths and science.

"This is so off-putting," Priest said.

"Just about any maths teacher could have set a fairer paper."

The paper had been more a test of what students didn't know than of what they did know.

"It smacks to me of somebody trying to be too clever for words and putting a little twist in as many places as they can."

Teachers were "horrified" by the exam. NZQA had "gone a step too far".

"Nothing will make up for the upset this has caused students and teachers."

Similar exams were held on Tuesday and Thursday last week with schools choosing in advance which one of the days their students would sit the exam on.

Jake Wills, a maths teacher who also runs the MathsNZ and NZGrapher websites, said the paper was for NCEA level 1 students but several questions were set at a level 2 standard.

Several questions were also particularly poorly worded, he said.

Some students had opened the paper and found it so difficult they ended up not answering anything, Wills said.

That meant that if NZQA scaled up the results, it might be able to get the right number of students in each category for marks, but the right students would not necessarily be getting those marks.

Probably the biggest issue for many students was that it was their first external exam.

"All these students doing exams for the very first time have been exposed to this," Wills said.

"They going to be going into the end of year exams thinking they're all going to be this hard."

Many students would now be expecting to fail.

- Stuff